Orion Innovation Appoints Ranjan Kalia as Chief Financial Officer

Finance Leader with Multinational Technology Industry Expertise Joins Growing Digital Transformation Services Firm

EDISON, N.J., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion" or the "Company"), a leading digital transformation and digital product development services firm, announced today that Ranjan Kalia has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 4, 2022. Kalia succeeds Jeffrey Robinson, who will continue to play a key role supporting Orion's finance organization.

Raj Patil, Chief Executive Officer & President, said: "We are pleased to welcome Ranjan to Orion and our executive leadership team. Ranjan brings deep technology industry expertise and over two decades of experience leading financial operations at high-growth multinational firms with a track record of delivering strong results and stakeholder value. Ranjan joins us at an exciting time, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to capitalize on strong demand for our digital transformation solutions."

Ranjan Kalia commented: "I am honored to be joining the Orion team. Orion has a long history of innovation and delivering transformative digital products and solutions with agility at scale, and I believe we are incredibly well positioned in this large and fast-growing industry. I look forward to partnering with Raj and the entire Orion team in executing our long-term growth plan."

Kalia brings more than 25 years of technology and financial leadership experience to Orion. Kalia joins the Company from Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., a leading international provider of consumer products in the health and wellness industry, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Curaleaf, Kalia was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Virtusa Corp, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, where he led the company's finance team and advised the Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors on development of business strategies, capitalization strategies, and mergers and acquisitions. Kalia played a key role in Virtusa's growth from $100 million to more than $1.2 billion in revenue before the company's sale to a private equity firm for a significant premium.

Before joining Virtusa, Kalia spent eight years with EMC Corporation. During his tenure, he served in various roles, including Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer – Asia-Pacific Region. Prior to that, he held senior financial, controller, and audit positions at GE Capital, Pepsi Cola Co., and Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC). He also served as a Member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee for Polaris Consulting & Services from 2016 to 2018. Kalia holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from New Delhi University in India and a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Nichols College in Massachusetts.

