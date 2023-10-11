Orion Innovation Launches OI Labs.ai

News provided by

Orion Innovation

11 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Fueling Generative AI Innovation for Enterprises 

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, today announced the launch of OI Labs.ai, a new global initiative to drive innovation in Generative AI. OI Labs.ai is dedicated to developing proactive and customer-specific proof of concepts, solutions, and accelerators for clients to rapidly deploy AI technologies into their businesses.


OI Labs.ai is Orion's platform for experimenting with emerging technologies and tools in the rapidly evolving Generative AI space. The lab ensures that Orion keeps an eye on the future while staying realistic about the near horizon and focusing on immediate business value creation. 

"Embracing Generative AI is no longer an option but a necessity for companies looking to thrive and grow," said Rajul Rana, CTO of Orion. "We developed OI Labs.ai to co-innovate and incubate new AI tools and technologies to power our clients' businesses and give them a competitive advantage. Our team has built a series of industry-specific AI proofs of concepts and we're excited to bring them to clients."

"AI is a top priority for every business and OI Labs.ai is another example of our commitment to deliver emerging technologies that transform our clients' businesses and serve as a catalyst for growth," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion. "Combining both our deep domain expertise and engineering capabilities allows us to design and incubate new AI solutions for our clients."

In addition to co-innovating new Generative AI solutions, Orion's team will consult with clients on the best AI solution strategy and implementation roadmap for their business. That includes the level of investment and best type of application, cloud and data management platform, large language model, and infrastructure for their use case. Visit www.oilabs.ai to learn more.

Orion will host a webinar entitled Generative AI Strategies for Immediate Business Value on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 11:00 am EST to discuss how companies can find a path to value creation using AI. The webinar will feature Orion's CTO, Rajul Rana, who will share insights into how to strategically think about Generative AI, immediate applications to focus on, and actions to map your own plan to implement the technology so you can achieve immediate value. To register, visit: https://ow.ly/pKH150PTUy3 

About Orion Innovation 

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195243/4240974/Orion_Innovation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Orion Innovation

