Orion Innovation Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's FinOps Cloud Cost Management Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

The recognition of FinOps Cloud Cost Management highlights Orion's strong capabilities in helping organizations optimize their cloud costs and implement effective FinOps practices. In the assessment, Everest Group spotlights Orion's COMET (Cloud Operations Management & Efficiency Toolkit) framework. The proprietary COMET platform provides a holistic approach to optimize cloud usage and improve an organization's return on investment (ROI).

"Being recognized as a Major Contender by Everest Group reflects our strong and growing capabilities in FinOps and cloud cost management services," said Rajul Rana, CTO at Orion Innovation. "As the use of the cloud expands beyond traditional Applications to Data, Analytics and GenAI workloads, the focus on saving money on cloud spend is increasing. We are helping our customers get a comprehensive view on their spend, make reasonable forecasts and importantly identify areas where they can optimize costs."

"FinOps has emerged as a key strategy among enterprises adopting the cloud, with cloud cost management products forming a fundamental pillar. Enterprises seek FinOps products that enable business-driven cost decisions, such as strong financial visibility, role-based access, guaranteed savings, cross-team collaborations, and cost intelligence. In response, FinOps cloud cost management providers are improving their product functionalities and investing in next-generation technologies to enhance their capabilities across cloud cost reporting, optimization, automation, governance, and security," says Titus M, Practice Director, Everest Group.

"COMET (by Orion Innovation) distinguishes itself by offering detailed cloud cost visibility dashboards, from executive-level views to granular cost breakdowns. Some of its standout features include capabilities around unit economics, chargeback, and cloud spend insights, particularly for gen AI and data warehousing workloads. Enterprise clients can benefit from its ability to offer cloud cost management as a part of managed services, delivering both talent and operational oversight. These factors have contributed to its positioning as a Major Contender on the inaugural Everest Group FinOps Cloud Cost Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

