Orion Innovation Named in Everest Group Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

New report highlights Orion's growing market leadership and digital capabilities in Life Sciences

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, announced it was recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group's Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Everest Group is a leading provider of strategic research insights on IT, business processes, and engineering services and a leading global BPO research firm.

The Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 covers the top digital life sciences service providers, best-in-class solutions and products, and top locations, according to Everest Group's research.

Orion received an impressive score in Everest Group's two assessment areas: market success and delivery capabilities. Everest Group recognized Orion for its expertise in offering innovative digital solutions focused on clinical, regulatory, and safety verticals of life sciences, ongoing investments in centers of innovation across emerging technology, and growing client base in North American and European markets.

"We are honored to be recognized by Everest Group for our market-leading digital capabilities supporting healthcare and life sciences companies," said Raj Patil, Chief Executive Officer & President of Orion. "Our team brings an unmatched combination of deep industry knowledge, experience design capabilities, and engineering expertise, enabling the industry to unlock the power of their data and intelligence."

"The life sciences industry witnessed accelerated adoption of digital services largely triggered by the pandemic across all the value chain areas. There has been a conscious shift in the enterprise mindset to focus on delivering products and services in a more customer-centric and agile manner. Consequently, service providers are investing in ramping up digital capabilities to emerge as digital transformation orchestrators," according to Chunky Satija, Vice President, Everest Group. "Orion Innovation's focus on clinical, regulatory, and safety verticals with in-house digital solutions along with its innovation centers aiding delivery to clients across North America and Europe has earned it an Aspirant position in Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022."

Orion has served the healthcare and life sciences industry with digitally-enabled business solutions for over a decade, giving companies the tools to harness data in impactful ways to achieve business outcomes and effective information management. The company's cloud-based technology solution, ReALM® for Regulatory Information Management, is an end-to-end platform that digitally transforms the regulatory value chain with actionable regulatory intelligence as a primary driver.

"The healthcare and life sciences industry has always been data-centric with increasing realization about the vast potential of harnessing data and generating insights through digital transformation capabilities," said V. "Bala" Balasubramanian, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Orion Innovation. "Being named to the Everest Group's latest report demonstrates the value our digital solutions deliver to our clients and the industry."

Bala is a key leader in the Regulatory Information Management (RIM) group within the Drug Information Association (DIA). He is also the workstream lead for DIA's RIM Reference Model and has recently helped complete the group's latest RIM white paper that provides insights relating to eleven key regulatory capability areas, including RIM implementation considerations, processes, and best practices.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 6,200 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, Europe, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Hi-Tech, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com .

