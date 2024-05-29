Orion Innovation Names Kelly Ercolino SVP of Marketing

IT Industry Marketing Leader Brings Decades of Experience to Lead Orion's Strategic Marketing Function

EDISON, N.J., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, has named Kelly Ercolino their new Senior Vice President of Marketing. As a technology industry marketing leader and strategist with two decades of experience, Ercolino will lead, develop, and implement a multi-channel marketing strategy in collaboration with Orion's leadership team to achieve the company's revenue and growth goals. She will play a key role in elevating Orion's brand, marketing strategy and initiatives across the company's global Product Engineering , Delivery Centers, Centers of Innovation (COI), and Industry Verticals .

"Kelly has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results and building innovative marketing organizations to drive exponential growth in our space," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion. "We're looking forward to working with Kelly to further strengthen our brand, deepen our market penetration, and accelerate our relationships as the leading digital transformation player in the industry."

"I'm thrilled to join Orion at this key moment in the company's growth and ongoing expansion," said Kelly. "Orion is a company committed to inspiring and accelerating digital innovation on a global scale. I'm excited to work with Raj and the leadership team to build a strategic marketing function to maximize the many opportunities Orion has to transform and modernize their clients' businesses."

For the past two years, Ercolino has been a marketing strategist and consultant for several high-profile technology companies. Before that, she was Vice President of Marketing at Carbyne, a public safety digital transformation company, and Global Marketing Head at Coforge, a global digital services and solutions provider. She also held senior-level marketing roles at enterprise software solutions provider NICE and was vital in creating the global business marketing function at Tata Consultancy Services. Ercolino has extended her dedication to continuous improvement, by recently completing a 12-month high-intensity Executive program for CMOs at Columbia Business School, rooted in the cutting edge of Strategic Marketing.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com .

