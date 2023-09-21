Orion Innovation Names Mark Berler EVP of Growth to Accelerate Strategic Initiatives and Expansion Plans

Orion Innovation

21 Sep, 2023

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, has named Mark Berler as its Executive Vice President of Growth.

In his new role, Berler will develop and execute Orion's overall growth strategy and collaborate with the company's industry leaders, Centers of Innovation (COIs), and sales and marketing team on new offerings and go-to-market initiatives. He will provide leadership across all growth efforts, including building new client relationships, supporting large pursuits, and creating indirect channels for partnerships and alliances. 

"As we continue to add new technology capabilities and experienced senior leaders to our team, Mark will play an integral role in bringing rigor around sales strategy, execution, and excellence," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion. "His leadership experience and deep technical expertise will help us to identify new opportunities for growth and capitalize on the critical role we play in solving our clients' most complex business problems."

"Orion has built an extraordinary, new global IT services model that delivers transformative business solutions with agility at scale," said Berler. "As a trusted partner who inspires and accelerates digital innovation, Orion is a catalyst to help clients achieve their growth initiatives. I'm excited to work with Orion's management team and collaborate with the company's leadership to provide solutions that help our clients innovate and lead their respective industries."

With extensive experience of more than three decades in the IT services industry, Berler has played an integral role in driving corporate growth initiatives at several notable IT services firms, including MD at Brillio, SVP at Publicis Sapient, SVP at DigitasLBi, and COO at Razorfish. Berler is an alumnus of the University at Albany, where he earned his Master of Science degree in Computer Science.

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

