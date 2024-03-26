Orion Innovation Recognized in Forrester's Continuous Automation Testing Services Landscape Report

EDISON, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ('Orion'), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, has been recognized by Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, in 'The Continuous Automation and Testing Services Landscape, Q4 2023' report. The report acknowledges Orion's role in the fast-growing continuous automation and testing (CAT) services market and lists the company's geographic focus in North America and EMEA and industry focus in manufacturing/production of consumer products, telecommunications, and financial services.

"This notable recognition is a reflection of Orion's commitment to driving business transformation through technology," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion. "Our approach in the CAT services space emphasizes our dedication to delivering solutions that are agile, scalable, and aligned with our clients' evolving needs," he added.

Authored by Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst Diego Lo Giudice, the report provides an overview of the CAT services market, including how companies are leveraging CAT services to aid their digital transformation. According to the report, 'CAT services providers can support them with skills augmentation, modern testing practices and technologies, and successful delivery of high-quality modern applications.'

Rajul Rana, CTO of Orion Innovation, said, "Being acknowledged by Forrester reinforces our commitment to leading the way in Test Automation services. We focus on driving higher degrees of automation through state-of-the-art testing, automation tools and practices, bringing quality and speed to their digital transformation journeys."

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ('Orion') is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India, and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries.

For more information, visit www.orioninc.com .

Media Contact:



Joe LoBello

LoBello Communications

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195243/4240974/Orion_Innovation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Orion Innovation