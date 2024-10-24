Orion Innovation to Showcase GenAI-Powered Financial Solutions at Money 20/20 USA

Empowering Financial Institutions with Cutting-Edge GenAI, Data Analytics, SaaS and Cybersecurity Solutions

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, will demonstrate its GenAI enabled solutions for financial institutions at Money 20/20. The event, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 27th to October 30th, is the largest annual financial services and fintech conference in the United States. Orion's financial services experts will be available at Booth 1246 to showcase the solutions.

Orion will showcase its AI-driven solutions designed to help organizations remain competitive and lead in a digital-first financial future. The solutions on display will include:

GenAI in Banking and Fintech

Traditional AI/ML

Data & Analytics

SaaS

"We are thrilled to return to Money 2020 USA this year as we continue to see GenAI transform the financial services landscape," said Anoop Gala, Global Head of Banking and Financial Services at Orion. "Over the past year, we've partnered with clients to accelerate their GenAI journey, delivering innovative solutions that are reshaping customer experiences and unlocking new revenue streams. We look forward to showcasing these cutting-edge solutions, helping financial institutions amplify their digital strategies, and driving their transformation to new heights."

For over 30 years, Orion has partnered with financial institutions, including banks, payment providers, insurers, and companies in the capital markets and wealth and asset management space to modernize their products and services. Orion's strengths include:

Re-imagining digital journeys

Simplifying core technologies

Transforming business operations

Accelerating organizational outcomes

At Money 20/20, Orion will demonstrate how its AI-driven solutions enable financial institutions to scale, innovate, and lead in a rapidly evolving market. Visit Booth 1246 to meet the team and explore how Orion is shaping the future of finance.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, Europe, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Financial Services, Telecom, Media & Technology, Industrial, Consumer & Technology, Professional Services, Sports & Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences and Education. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

