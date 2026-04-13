Orion Sleep Wins 2026 Red Dot Product Design Award for AI-Powered Smart Sleep System

Consecutive Global Design Honors Solidify Orion's Place Among the World's Best-Designed Products

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Sleep , the leader in AI-powered, temperature-controlled sleep technology, has been named a winner of the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026, one of the most coveted and internationally recognized honors in product design. With a history stretching back to 1955 and thousands of entries submitted annually from companies across the globe, the Red Dot Award stands as the definitive benchmark for design excellence, counting among its past honorees iconic products such as the Apple iPod, iPhone, and iMac, Sony's AIBO robot, and the Ferrari LaFerrari. Orion now stands in that company.

Orion Sleep

The award-winning Orion Smart Sleep System combines intelligent engineering with intuitive design to create a responsive sleep environment built for deeper, more restorative rest. Core features include advanced thermoregulation technology to help users fall asleep and stay asleep, dual-zone climate control designed for multiple sleepers, embedded biometric tracking of sleep stages, and AI that continuously learns individual user preferences and optimizes the system over time.

"Red Dot is one of the most recognized and respected product design awards in the world, with thousands of entries submitted annually from companies across the globe. Being selected is an enormous honor. As many of you know, we previously took home the iF Design Award. Winning both officially places our product in a category of its own, reserved for the absolute best-designed products on the planet. There is no higher bar in our industry. This is a direct reflection of the hard work, care, and craftsmanship that our entire team brings to the table every day," said Harry Gestetner, Founder & CEO, Orion Sleep.

The Red Dot Award is an international design competition with roots dating back to 1955, making it one of the oldest and most respected honors of its kind. Organized across three disciplines — product design, brands and communication design, and design concepts — the award is evaluated annually by an independent international jury of design and sustainability experts. Past Red Dot honorees include industry-defining products from Apple, Sony, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Philips, and KIA a lineage that the Orion Smart Sleep System now joins.

This Red Dot win follows Orion's earlier recognition at the iF Design Award 2026 — another of the world's most coveted design honors — where Orion was selected from over 10,000 submissions across 68 countries for its advancements in promoting longevity through improved sleep quality.

About Orion Sleep

Orion Sleep is a San Francisco–based technology company dedicated to transforming longevity through better sleep. The company's intelligent sleep system uses real-time biometric sensing, AI-powered thermal regulation, and personalized data insights to help people sleep more deeply and recover more effectively. Orion's vision: make six hours of sleep feel like ten. For more information, visit www.orionsleep.com.

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SOURCE Orion Sleep