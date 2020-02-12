Orlando Blossoms with New Attractions and Special Events for Spring Break

NEW AND NOTEWORTHY ATTRACTIONS

With a plethora of exciting Orlando additions, now is the perfect time to enjoy all of the newest area attractions, including:

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge , a new land at Disney's Hollywood Studios set on the remote planet Batuu, features two signature attractions, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

, a new land at set on the remote planet Batuu, features two signature attractions, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. The first-ever Mickey-themed ride-through attraction, Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway , will also open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on March 4 .

, will also open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on . Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure , an all-new roller coaster thrill ride in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal's Islands of Adventure .

an all-new roller coaster thrill ride in . Sesame Street, a new land at SeaWorld Orlando, where guests can explore the iconic neighborhood and join the party on Sesame Street with Elmo and his furry friends during SeaWorld Orlando's first-ever parade.

where guests can explore the iconic neighborhood and join the party on Sesame Street with Elmo and his furry friends during SeaWorld Orlando's first-ever parade. Drawn to Life, a new Cirque du Soleil show, transports guests into the world of Disney's animation in Cirque's signature style starting April 17 , at Disney Springs.

show, transports guests into the world of Disney's animation in Cirque's signature style starting , at Disney Springs. Ole Red , A new restaurant by country superstar Blake Shelton , will open at ICON Park on April 17 , merging southern hospitality, good food and live country music.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Spring makes for an especially good time to visit, when the destination's world-class theme parks offer seasonal entertainment as well as events beyond the park, including festivals, concerts, and celebrations for all ages:

Theme Parks

Mardi Gras at Universal Studios Florida, Feb. 1 – April 2

Enjoy nightly parades with street performers, colorful costumes and countless beads flying through the air. Hear tunes from authentic New Orleans bands or catch some of the biggest names in music live in concert.

at Universal Studios Florida, – Enjoy nightly parades with street performers, colorful costumes and countless beads flying through the air. Hear tunes from authentic bands or catch some of the biggest names in music live in concert. SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival, Weekends Feb. 7 – May 3

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, guests can sip and sample their way around the world of international coastal cuisine while enjoying craft beers, paired wines and specialty entertainment. The fun extends beyond the food with live performances each Saturday and Sunday from top country, rock and Latin music artists.

– Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, guests can sip and sample their way around the world of international coastal cuisine while enjoying craft beers, paired wines and specialty entertainment. The fun extends beyond the food with live performances each Saturday and Sunday from top country, rock and Latin music artists. Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, Mar. 4 – June 1

Take in a showcase of brilliant blossoms, flavor-rich cuisine from various outdoor kitchens, Disney topiary stars, interactive play gardens and live chart-topping musical acts during the Garden Rocks Concert Series, now featuring fan-favorite bands and more, seven days a week.

Beyond the Parks

The Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 2 – 8

This annual event at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge is a crown jewel on the PGA tour, not-to-be-missed by golfers and fans alike.

– 8 This annual event at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge is a crown jewel on the PGA tour, not-to-be-missed by golfers and fans alike. Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival, March 20 – 22

This free festival is one of the nation's most prestigious outdoor arts events, and features show-stopping jazz, children's activities and great eats.

– 22 This free festival is one of the nation's most prestigious outdoor arts events, and features show-stopping jazz, children's activities and great eats. MegaCon Orlando, April 16 – 19

The Southeast's largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event, MegaCon attracts over 100,000 fans each year across four big days. Fans can get an autograph or a photo with their favorite celebrity, attend panels, shop Artist Alley and take photos with their favorite costumed characters.

The Southeast's largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event, MegaCon attracts over 100,000 fans each year across four big days. Fans can get an autograph or a photo with their favorite celebrity, attend panels, shop Artist Alley and take photos with their favorite costumed characters. Florida Film Festival, April 17 – 26

A showcase of the best in cutting-edge current cinema and indulgent experiences in food and wine, this event mixes industry parties, special events and a star-packed attendee list.

For more information about how to plan the perfect spring break trip to Orlando, visit VisitOrlando.com.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, the most visited destination in the United States and Theme Park Capital of the World®. A not-for-profit trade association that brands, markets and sells the Orlando destination globally, Visit Orlando represents 1,200 member companies comprising every segment of Central Florida's tourism community.

Editor's Note: For additional press information or high-resolution downloadable images,

please visit VisitOrlando.com/media.

SOURCE Visit Orlando

Related Links

http://www.visitorlando.com

