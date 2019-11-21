Orlando Boscan Joins Braun Intertec in Austin, Texas as a Senior Engineer

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, a Minneapolis-based engineering, consulting and testing firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce Orlando Boscan has joined its Austin, Texas office as a senior engineer. Boscan has 17 years of experience working on geotechnical and construction materials testing projects. As a senior engineer in the Austin office, Boscan will lead development of the geotechnical engineering and materials testing disciplines and mentor junior geotechnical and field staff.

"I'm delighted Orlando has joined our growing team of employee-owners," says Braun Intertec CEO, Jon Carlson. "His impressive background will strengthen our geotechnical engineering practice in Austin and our delivery of quality service to our clients across southern Texas."

Prior to joining Braun Intertec, Boscan coordinated and managed domestic and international geotechnical investigations for the oil and gas, industrial and commercial sectors. His expertise in field quality assurance and quality control took him across the globe where he consulted for onshore/near-shore projects in Africa, Europe, North America and South America. This expertise also took him to the Gulf of Mexico where he collaborated with a marine group for offshore geotechnical projects. Boscan also has significant experience performing geotechnical investigations for the industrial, commercial (light/heavy), K-12 and government sectors.

With offices in 16 communities across Texas, Braun Intertec also provides a wide range of specialty services which include: deep foundation design and testing, building sciences, nondestructive examinations, structures evaluations and forensic investigations, drilling and cone penetration testing (CPT), geospatial and unmanned aerial vehicle services.

About Braun Intertec

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec (www.braunintertec.com) is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Braun Intertec also owns Agile Frameworks, LLC, a subsidiary of Braun Intertec based in Minneapolis and W&M Environmental, a division of Braun Intertec based in Allen, TX.

