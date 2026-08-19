Orlando Brews Up 90+ Days of Halloween Fun for the Destination's Longest Spooky Season Yet

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando is stretching Halloween into its longest spooky season yet, with 94 consecutive days of celebrations from Aug. 7 through Nov. 8. Home to world-renowned Halloween events, family friendly festivals, immersive haunted attractions and one of the country's largest horror conventions with Spooky Empire, Orlando continues to cement its reputation as the Halloween Vacation Capital.

Orlando is having its longest Halloween season yet, cementing its reputation as the Halloween Vacation Capital. Post this Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts & Goblins brings daytime Halloween fun.

"In Orlando, Halloween isn't just a single day; it comes to life for an entire season," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "For more than three months, visitors can find everything from family friendly trick-or-treat trails and festive fall fun to heart-pounding haunted houses and real-life jump scares at our world-famous theme parks and many area attractions, making Orlando the ultimate Halloween getaway for every level of scare."

Visitors can also take advantage of Visit Orlando's free vacation planning resources, including OPAL, the destination's AI-powered trip planner, and complimentary, personalized Vacation Planning Services.

SPOOKY THEME PARK EVENTS

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returns to Magic Kingdom Park (select nights through Oct. 31) with trick-or-treating, character meet-and-greets, the Boo-to-You Parade and Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, plus a new Stitch-hosted masquerade dance party.





returns to (select nights through Oct. 31) with trick-or-treating, character meet-and-greets, the Boo-to-You Parade and Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, plus a new Stitch-hosted masquerade dance party. Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights returns for its 35th year (select nights, Aug. 28 – Nov. 1), transforming Universal Studios Florida into the "Infernal Carnival of Nightmares" with new haunted houses like "Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control" and "Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness."





returns for its 35th year (select nights, Aug. 28 – Nov. 1), transforming into the "Infernal Carnival of Nightmares" with new haunted houses like "Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control" and "Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness." SeaWorld Orlando offers three Halloween experiences this season: SeaWorld Spooktacular (select dates, Aug. 29 – Nov. 2), a family friendly daytime event with trick-or-treating and character meet-and-greets; Howl-O-Scream (select nights, Sept. 11 – Oct. 31), a after-dark event featuring haunted houses, scare zones, themed bars and nighttime rides; and the Howl-O-Sprint 5K Run (Sept. 18), a nighttime race through scare zones with an exclusive post-race party.





offers three Halloween experiences this season: (select dates, Aug. 29 – Nov. 2), a family friendly daytime event with trick-or-treating and character meet-and-greets; (select nights, Sept. 11 – Oct. 31), a after-dark event featuring haunted houses, scare zones, themed bars and nighttime rides; and the (Sept. 18), a nighttime race through scare zones with an exclusive post-race party. Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND Florida Resort (select dates, Sept. 5 - Oct. 31) expands to 18 event days with a new trick-or-treat trail, glowing Halloween light experience, candy cauldrons, LEGO character encounters and the returning Monster Skytacular drone show.

SCARES BEYOND THE THEME PARKS

Family Friendly Frights

Music and Entertainment

Thrilling Experiences and Adults-Only Entertainment

Orlando Science Center's After Dark returns as an adults-only Halloween party featuring after-hours exhibits, open bar, spooky trivia and karaoke, dancing beneath the dinosaurs in DinoDigs, a costume contest, telescope viewing and a vendor market. Proceeds support the Science for All Fund.





returns as an adults-only Halloween party featuring after-hours exhibits, open bar, spooky trivia and karaoke, dancing beneath the dinosaurs in DinoDigs, a costume contest, telescope viewing and a vendor market. Proceeds support the Science for All Fund. The 2nd Annual Thriller Halloween Bar Crawl (Oct. 31) takes over Pointe Orlando with a night of Halloween-themed entertainment, including themed cocktails, costume contests, live DJs and bands, interactive activities and more.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, the most visited destination in the United States, Theme Park Capital of the World® and No. 1 meeting destination in the country. A not-for-profit trade association that brands, markets and sells the Orlando destination globally, the organization represents more than 1,600 member companies comprising every segment of Central Florida's tourism community.

Visit Orlando connects consumers and business groups with all facets of Orlando's travel community, whether for a vacation or meeting. Home to 15 of the world's top theme parks and water parks — as well as nature and outdoor adventures, vibrant neighborhoods, a dynamic dining scene with Michelin-recognized restaurants, and a robust calendar of entertainment and sports events — Orlando is a diverse, welcoming and inclusive community for all travelers. Find more information at VisitOrlando.com, VisitOrlando.org or OrlandoMeeting.com.

SOURCE Visit Orlando