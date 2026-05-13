Orlando Cat Cafe Redefines Franchising with Community-Focused, Animal Welfare-Driven Business Model

ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new wave of purpose-driven franchising is taking shape, led by Orlando Cat Cafe, a pioneering concept that seamlessly blends a full-service coffeehouse with a dedicated cat adoption and play space. Designed to create meaningful connections between people and animals, Orlando Cat Cafe is emerging as a standout franchise opportunity rooted in community impact, customer experience, and animal welfare.

Orlando Cat Cafe's Flagship Location New Beginnings

Founded by Sandra Cagan, Orlando Cat Cafe has helped thousands of rescue cats and kittens find loving homes while offering guests a unique, uplifting environment to relax, connect, and engage. The concept partners with local shelters and rescue organizations, transforming the traditional adoption model into an interactive, welcoming experience that increases visibility and adoption rates.

This innovative approach has garnered national recognition. Orlando Cat Cafe was recently named the 2026 Social Impact Business of the Year by WomElle, honoring organizations that demonstrate measurable contributions to their communities. In addition, the company has been nominated by the Orlando Business Journal as a 2026 Best Place to Work, reflecting its strong culture, mission-driven team, and commitment to both employee and customer satisfaction.

Further solidifying its position as a leader in emerging franchise trends, Orlando Cat Cafe was featured by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the hottest trends in franchising, highlighting its unique blend of hospitality, experiential retail, and social impact. The concept taps into growing consumer demand for businesses that offer not just products or services, but purpose and connection—something increasingly valued in today's marketplace.

Founder Sandra Cagan has also been nominated for the FranchiseVoice Top 100 Franchise Influencers 2026, recognizing her leadership in developing a groundbreaking franchise model. Under her direction, Orlando Cat Cafe has become a blueprint for how businesses can successfully merge profitability with purpose.

Cagan's vision centers on creating a franchise that goes beyond traditional business metrics. "This is about more than coffee and cats," she said. "It's about building community, saving lives, and offering people a way to be part of something meaningful every single day."

The Orlando Cat Cafe franchise model is designed to be both scalable and impactful. Franchisees benefit from a proven system that integrates a high-quality café experience with a mission-driven adoption program—an offering that resonates strongly with modern consumers. At the same time, each location becomes a hub for local engagement, supporting animal welfare organizations and creating lasting community connections.

As the franchising landscape continues to evolve, Orlando Cat Cafe stands out as a compelling opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking both financial success and social impact. With its strong brand recognition, award-winning model, and growing national attention, the company is poised for significant expansion. The first franchise, located in Frisco, TX is expected to open later this year.

For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Lisa Doroba at [email protected] or visit www.orlandocatcafefranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Sandra Cagan

352-404-7902

[email protected]

SOURCE Orlando Cat Cafe