Orlando: Halloween Vacation Capital(SM) Summons 78 Days of Halloween for 2018

ORLANDO, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Why celebrate for just one night when Orlando, Halloween Vacation CapitalSM, offers a lineup of the nation's top Halloween events spanning an entire 78 days? Starting as early as Aug. 17 and running through Nov. 3, there's something for everyone, from mild and family-friendly to wild and terrifying. This year's lineup includes a host of all-hallows events and attractions; themed hotel packages; and the return of the largest horror convention in the nation.