Orlando Health Implements Andor Health's Mobile Communication Platform to Extend Real-Time Care Team Collaboration Outside its Network

"We are transforming every touch point in the customer experience across the continuum of care," said Novlet Mattis, Chief Information Officer, Orlando Health. "The objective of this partnership is to reduce burdensome processes and enable greater collaboration among clinicians. The innovative ThinkAndor platform from Andor Health will extend our comprehensive health records (CHR) system, which we're launching next summer, to facilitate mobile information sharing so physicians and nurses can focus even more on caring for every patient."

Orlando Health will also utilize ThinkAndor to automate the notification of primary care providers (PCP) within 24 hours of patient admission and the delivery of discharge summaries to those PCPs as required by House Bill 843, a Florida law that went into effect on July 1, 2019.

"Andor Health is proud to partner with Orlando Health to improve clinical workflow efficiency and physician engagement," said Marlin Hutchens, President of Andor Health. "Our ThinkAndor solution will allow the more immediate, omnichannel exchange of information to drive better care team collaboration while ensuring regulatory compliance."

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health is a $3.8 billion not-for-profit healthcare organization and a community-based network of hospitals, physician practices and outpatient care centers across Central Florida. The organization is home to the area's only Level One Trauma Centers for adults and pediatrics and is a statutory teaching hospital system that offers both specialty and community hospitals. More than 3,100 physicians have privileges across the system, which is also one of the area's largest employers with more than 20,200 employees who serve more than 167,000 inpatients, more than 2.7 million outpatients, and more than 20,000 international patients each year. Additionally, Orlando Health provides more than $620 million in total value to the community in the form of charity care, community benefit programs and services, community building activities and more. Additional information can be found at www.orlandohealth.com.

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

