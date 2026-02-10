Orlando Magic Modernize Digital Productions with Tagboard

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orlando Magic have embraced a new era, defined by a modernized logo and a fast-paced identity on the court. That same energy is now fueling their digital productions. In a strategic move that mirrors their on-court innovation, the Magic have partnered with Tagboard to streamline live production workflows and amplify audience engagement by powering graphics across all digital shows.

Productions that once required week-long ramp times, all hands on deck, and at times hours of post-production edits, are now going from idea to live show in a quarter of the time. Tune in to Magic Insiders, Magic Gameday, or Orlando Magic Group Chat, and you'll see the change: fresh, vibrant on-screen graphics and a packed lineup of broadcast-quality segments.

"After last season we were looking for a solution that would provide a more streamlined approach to all of our livestream graphics. We needed efficiency, a platform that would work across all of our livestreams, and we found Tagboard," said Jason Dewberry , Magic Executive Producer. "The service and team at Tagboard have exceeded our expectations. Not only is it user friendly, but it has allowed us to enhance the viewers' experience. On the production side the team at Tagboard are great resources and are always available, not only for technical issues but also for ideation. Any team looking to take their livestreams to another level should not hesitate."

With Tagboard, the Magic can instantly incorporate automated live stats, real-time audience mentions from YouTube Live Chat, and interactive trivia, all seamlessly powered by the cloud. This eliminates the need for traditional control rooms, enabling the production team to move faster, innovate on the fly, and respond to fans in real-time.

"In basketball, we've all run sets of lines in practice; the Orlando Magic are setting the pace with speed and efficiency for digital productions across the league," said Nathan Peterson , Tagboard CEO. "They're showing how teams can deliver broadcast-quality shows for fans, using a fraction of the resources it used to take. It's the content equivalent of calling iso, get your creatives the ball and get out the way."

The collaboration between the Orlando Magic and Tagboard is just getting started. As the season progresses, fans can expect to see even more innovative content and interactive elements during live shows. The Magic are committed to pushing the envelope, using this powerful technology to find new ways to bring their global fanbase closer to the action.

SOURCE Tagboard