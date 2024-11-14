Orlando Unwraps Over 20 Dazzling Holiday Events and Celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando is ready to "sleigh" the holiday season with two months of enchanting celebrations. Ranked among the top holiday destinations by Google Flights, Orlando offers exclusive parties, millions of sparkling lights, star-studded performances, a teddy bear teatime and a pop-up retro roller rink promising unforgettable experiences for all ages.

Orlando is ready to "sleigh" the holiday season with enchanting celebrations promising unforgettable experiences. Post this SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration

"Orlando is a unique destination for travelers over the holidays because of our extensive range of festive offerings – from breathtaking fireworks to grand lighting displays at our theme parks and beyond – all with the backdrop of warm sunny skies and palm trees," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "We expect another bustling week between Christmas and New Year's Day and welcome travelers to Orlando to get a jumpstart on the holiday season with our festive events starting as early as mid-November."

Details on holiday events can be on VisitOrlando.com .

THEME PARKS

Walt Disney World Resort Select dates, Nov. 8 – Dec. 31

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom Park offers a storybook holiday atmosphere, including "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas Parade," "Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show," and snowfall on Main Street, U.S.A.



Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios combines Hollywood glamour and holiday magic with dapper décor, special characters and live entertainment.



EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth hosts a global celebration with a candlelight processional featuring celebrity narrators, holiday storytellers, performances and international cuisine.



Disney's Animal Kingdom offers a twist on the magic of nature with a variety of seasonal delights, including artisan-sculpted animal puppets for the Merry Menagerie, followed by a holiday edition of the Tree of Life Awakening.

Universal Orlando Resort Nov. 22 – Dec. 31

Universal Orlando Resort celebrates Grinchmas at Universal's Islands of Adventure with The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, a live retelling of the classic tale starring the Grinch; Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter featuring seasonal shows and festive decor in Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley; and Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's , featuring characters along with larger-than-life balloons and Santa at Universal Studios Florida.

SeaWorld Orlando Select dates, Nov. 8 – Jan. 2

SeaWorld Orlando 's Christmas Celebration features millions of lights, live performances, character dining options and the Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale.

LEGOLAND Florida Select dates, Nov. 29 – Dec. 31

LEGOLAND Florida Resort features a giant LEGO Christmas tree, seasonal shows, holiday characters, LEGO activities and an early kid's New Year's Eve with a fireworks display.

FAMILY FRIENDLY FUN AND LIVE PERFORMANCES BEYOND THE PARKS

HOTEL HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

Gaylord Palms Resort's annual ICE! event ( Nov. 15 – Jan. 4 ) features oversized sculptures hand-carved from two million pounds of ice themed after

the popular holiday film " Elf."

annual event ( – ) features oversized sculptures hand-carved from two million pounds of ice themed after the popular holiday film Elf." Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort ( Dec. 21 – Dec. 31 ) celebrate s with its new library-themed Epilogue adult speakeasy; a pop-up retro roller-skating rink with live entertainment, a Holly Holly Poolside Cabana, holiday activities at Kids for All Seasons day program, and Christmas Day and New Year's Eve dining experiences.





s with its new library-themed adult speakeasy; a pop-up retro roller-skating rink with live entertainment, a Holly Holly Poolside Cabana, holiday activities at Kids for All Seasons day program, and Christmas Day and New Year's Eve dining experiences. The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and Orlando Resort | JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort and Spa (select dates Dec. 1-28 ) hosts a Gingerbread School, Teddy Bear Tea, a visit from Santa and a Winter Wonderland Market with Christmas village.





and (select dates ) hosts a Gingerbread School, Teddy Bear Tea, a visit from Santa and a Winter Wonderland Market with Christmas village. The ette hotel's holiday afternoon tea experience (select dates in December) at Salt & The Cellar, recreates London's whimsical tea scene with an extensive selection by Mariage Freres and seasonal pastries.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, the most visited destination in the United States, Theme Park Capital of the World® and No. 1 meeting destination in the country. A not-for-profit trade association that brands, markets and sells the Orlando destination globally, we represent more than 1,600 member companies comprising every segment of Central Florida's tourism community.

Visit Orlando connects consumers and business groups with all facets of Orlando's travel community, whether for a vacation or meeting. Home to seven of the world's top theme parks — as well as refreshing water parks, activities to connect with nature, vibrant neighborhoods, a dynamic dining scene with Michelin recognized restaurants, and a robust calendar of entertainment and sports events — Orlando is a diverse, welcoming and inclusive community for all travelers. Find more information at VisitOrlando.com or OrlandoMeeting.com.

SOURCE Visit Orlando