Orlando Welcomes All for Summer LGBTQ Events
May 01, 2019, 14:29 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando, named the first-ever "City of the Year" by GayCities.com, promotes inclusivity with welcoming events, nightlife and activities. Orlando has also been named the world's top travel destination for summer according to AAA, which times perfectly to a host of LGBTQ events that begin in May and lead into June for Pride Month.
To find more information about the many LGBTQ events and activities in Orlando, check out VisitOrlando.com/LGBTQ, or go to Visit Orlando's calendar of events.
ORLANDO'S SUMMER LGBTQ EVENTS
- Girls in Wonderland is the largest celebration of gay women in Orlando, taking place from May 30 to June 3. Female DJs and other world-famous live entertainment come together at this event to celebrate women in the LGBTQ community.
- One Magical Weekend, running May 31 to June 3, features international DJs, nightly events and daytime activities at Walt Disney World® Resort.
- Orlando's Tidal Wave Party is a weekend of water park events and activities held May 30 to June 2. A private party at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and a "Bearaoke" contest are two of many unique experiences for guests to make a splash in.
- Gay Days Orlando is one of the largest pride celebrations in the world, held every summer since 1991. From Aug. 13 to 19, events are held all over Walt Disney World property and beyond, from meet-ups at the theme parks to massive pool parties at participating resorts.
ORLANDO REMEMBERS PULSE
- The Annual Pulse Remembrance Ceremony takes place on June 12 from 7-8 p.m. to spread messages of love, unity, acceptance, courage and strength throughout the community. The memorial site honors the 49 lives lost on June 12, 2016 and is open throughout the year.
