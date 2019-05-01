Orlando Welcomes All for Summer LGBTQ Events

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando, named the first-ever "City of the Year" by GayCities.com, promotes inclusivity with welcoming events, nightlife and activities. Orlando has also been named the world's top travel destination for summer according to AAA, which times perfectly to a host of LGBTQ events that begin in May and lead into June for Pride Month.

