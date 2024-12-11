Orlando's Can't-Miss Sporting Events of Winter: Come for the Game, Stay for the Fun

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as a world-class destination for fun, Orlando is quickly establishing itself as one of the top sports hubs in the U.S., featuring major events not to be missed in 2025. The action-packed season includes three premier college football bowl games: the StaffDNA Cure Bowl, Pop-Tarts Bowl and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, all in December. All-star contests highlight early 2025, with the collegiate Hula Bowl leading up to the highly anticipated 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games in February.

Orlando also welcomes global soccer fans in 2025, as the FC Series will bring international soccer clubs from Brazil to the destination in January for exciting exhibition matches. That is a teaser for the summer, when Orlando hosts the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup competition at INTER&Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium.

"Orlando continues to deliver thrilling experiences for all visitors, especially sports fans who can come for the game and stay for the destination's unique mix of world-famous theme parks, outdoor adventures, award-winning dining and rich cultural experiences," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "Next year brings not only the excitement of our professional teams—Orlando Magic, Orlando City SC, and Orlando Pride—but also dozens of marquee matchups. Visitors can enjoy everything from a classic college rivalry to a once-in-a-lifetime FIFA Club World Cup game, as the tournament makes its historic U.S. debut at our venues in 2025."

Information on Orlando's sporting events can be found here. Take advantage of Visit Orlando's complimentary, personalized vacation planning services to create an unforgettable itinerary.

NCAA Football Showdowns:

StaffDNA Cure Bowl ( Dec. 20 ) – features the Ohio Bobcats facing the Jacksonville State Gamecocks live on ESPN.

( ) – features the Ohio Bobcats facing the Jacksonville State Gamecocks live on ESPN. Pop-Tarts Bowl ( Dec. 28 ) – Showcasing top ACC and Big 12 teams, part of the NCAA Division I FBS, and captivating television viewers nationwide with its infamous edible mascot, this bowl will pit the Miami Hurricanes against the Iowa State Cyclones.

( ) – Showcasing top ACC and Big 12 teams, part of the NCAA Division I FBS, and captivating television viewers nationwide with its infamous edible mascot, this bowl will pit the Miami Hurricanes against the Iowa State Cyclones. Cheez-It Citrus Bowl ( Dec. 31 ) – Ring in the New Year with the 79 th edition of Orlando's New Year's Classic, a high-stakes SEC vs. Big Ten showdown between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Illinois Fighting Illini, airing on ABC.

( ) – Ring in the New Year with the 79 edition of New Year's Classic, a high-stakes SEC vs. Big Ten showdown between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Illinois Fighting Illini, airing on ABC. Hula Bowl ( Jan. 11, 2025 ) – This all-star game at UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium spotlights future NFL prospects.

NFL Pro Bowl Games:

Orlando hosts the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games on Feb. 2, 2025 , at Camping World Stadium, capping off a weeklong schedule that includes skills challenges and flag football with the NFL's brightest stars. Eli and Peyton Manning return as head coaches—a true highlight for fans of the game.

World-Class Soccer Matches:

FC Series : In January, Orlando welcomes Brazilian soccer giants São Paulo FC, Atlético Mineiro, and Cruzeiro for a series of exciting exhibition matches at INTER&Co Stadium. Dates are as follows: Cruzeiro vs. São Paulo FC ( Jan. 15 ), Atlético Mineiro vs. Cruzeiro ( Jan. 18 ), and Orlando City SC vs. Atlético Mineiro ( Jan. 25 ).

: In January, welcomes Brazilian soccer giants São Paulo FC, Atlético Mineiro, and Cruzeiro for a series of exciting exhibition matches at INTER&Co Stadium. Dates are as follows: Cruzeiro vs. São Paulo FC ( ), Atlético Mineiro vs. Cruzeiro ( ), and Orlando City SC vs. Atlético Mineiro ( ). U.S. Men's National Team : Orlando will host one of two Florida -based friendly matches at Inter&Co Stadium against Costa Rica ( Jan. 22 ), which is set to broadcast live.

: will host one of two -based friendly matches at Inter&Co Stadium against ( ), which is set to broadcast live. FIFA Club World Cup: Orlando further builds its global soccer resume by hosting matches in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup ( June 17 , 20, 24, 26, 30 and July 4 ) as the tournament debuts in the U.S. next summer.

VACATION LIKE A CHAMPION

Visitors can come for the games and stay for endless adventures. Orlando's vibrant neighborhoods, outdoor adventures and diverse arts and culture scene mean there's always more to explore. No matter the outcome on the field, visitors always leave with a win.

In addition, tennis fans can check out the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, a world-class facility open to all. Orlando is also a top golf destination, with over 100 courses, prestigious tournaments, and state-of-the-art attractions for pros and amateurs alike.

