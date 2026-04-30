ORMCO™ EXPANDS DIGITAL BONDING TO MORE ORTHODONTIC BRACKET SYSTEMS AT AAO 2026

Ormco™ expands digital bonding to more orthodontic bracket systems. Post this

Ormco Digital Bonding will soon support even more of the Ormco bracket portfolio, extending its proven workflow to Damon™ Clear, Mini Diamond™, Orthos™, Titanium Orthos™, and Mini-Twin™, and join existing availability with Damon Ultima™, Symetri™ Clear, and Damon™ Q2. ODB gives orthodontists increased treatment efficiency and greater flexibility, empowering clinicians to position brackets as planned and deliver predictable clinical outcomes.

"ODB has fundamentally changed how I approach designing and bonding a case. The ability to digitally plan bracket placement and then translate my design to reality with a high degree of precision, from the very first bond, is incredible. We have more efficient appointments, fewer adjustments, and patients leave understanding exactly what their treatment will look like," said Dr. Barry Bentonii, Designer Smiles, Oxford and Pell City, Alabama. "By using ODB workflows for all patients, I can easily make choices across multiple treatment options in the software, allowing increased flexibility to treat patients with more treatment modalities, ultimately increasing efficiency within my practices."

ODB continues to redefine precision in orthodontic treatment. Practice workflows are streamlined through the integrated power of Ormco brackets and wiresiii, the Spark™ Approver Platform, and Ormco's proven jig technology. And, when the Spark Approver Platform is combined with ODB's jig accuracy, practices gain an accurate, easy-to-delegateiv bonding process that results in a quick and comfortable bonding experience for patients.

EtchFree Bonding to Appear in the 2026 New Product Showcase

As part of AAO's ongoing effort to support innovation among industry suppliers, EtchFree Bonding, Ormco's breakthrough adhesive system that eliminates acid etching, will appear in the AAO New Product Showcase, recognizing products making a meaningful clinical impact. Since bringing the first significant advancement to the bonding process in over 100 years of orthodontics, EtchFree has delivered consistent bond strength in wet or dry conditions, improved clinical efficiency, and a better experience for patients and practitioners alike. At AAO 2026, Ormco introduces a new, enhanced twist-top unit-dose delivery system designed for snap-and-go easy application, faster workflows, reduced technique sensitivity, and less waste per dose. The single-arch dose format allows teams to move confidently from bonding to the rest of the appointment using any standard applicator brush.

Orthodontists and residents attending AAO 2026 will be able to vote for their favorite products in the Innovation Pavilion's New Product Showcase, and the winner will be announced onsite.

"We look forward to connecting with clinicians at AAO, one of the most important moments of the year for the orthodontic community, and we are proud to showcase innovations that reflect Ormco's continued commitment to advancing the industry. Seeing ODB expand to even more bracket systems and watching EtchFree earn recognition in the New Product Showcase, speaks to the momentum gained year over year across our portfolio," said Veronica Acurio, President, Ormco.

Additional innovations on display in Ormco's booth include: Spark™ Clear Aligners, providing doctors with comprehensive control and predictable treatment planning, Spark™ Junior for early intervention and Spark™ BiteSync™, an elastic-powered solution for Class II correction, Spark™ StageRx™, a groundbreaking visual workflow revolutionizing aligner treatment planning, Damon Ultima™, the first true full-expression orthodontic system designed for faster and more precise finishingv, and Ormco's AOA Lab's advanced 3D Metal Printed Appliances and newly released 3D Class II Correction animation, capped off by its newest offering, The Leaf Expander®vi—further demonstrating Ormco's dedication to delivering precise, predictable, and patient‑centered outcomes through its full suite of solutions.

For more information about Ormco and its products, visit https://ormco.com/.

About Ormco

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Ormco, Nobel Biocare, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Ormco, headquartered in Brea, Calif., is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. For more than 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to help create over 20 million smiles in over 140 countries. Distinguished products range from twin brackets (Symetri™ Clear Brackets, Titanium Orthos™, and Mini Diamond™) to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System (including Damon Ultima™ System and Damon™ Clear2). The Spark™ Clear Aligner System is designed to meet the needs of the orthodontist with the TruGEN™ material and Approver Software. Ormco's Insignia™ Advanced Smile Design™ provides an all-inclusive, customized indirect bonding solution for efficiency through personalization. From personalized service to professional education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. Connect on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.





















i Available in the US, Canada and EU. ii Dr. Barry Benton is a paid consultant for Ormco. The opinions expressed are those of the doctor. Ormco is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical advice. Clinicians should use their own judgement in treating their patients. iii Wires are not included with ODB. iv The regulations regarding delegation of tasks vary by local jurisdiction. Please follow your local regulations when delegating tasks. v Data on file. vi The Leaf Expander® is a registered trademark of Leone® S.p.A.

SOURCE Ormco Corporation