THE ORMCO FORUM 2026 BRINGS TOGETHER TOP LEADERS IN ORTHODONTIC CARE FROM AROUND THE GLOBE

Premier Clinical Education Event Showcases Emerging Advances in Orthodontics

BREA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in orthodontic products, solutions, and education for more than 60 years, Ormco™ Corporation is proud to announce The Ormco Forum 2026, taking place February 19–21, 2026, at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, FL. The event will bring together leading orthodontic professionals from around the world while highlighting Ormco's innovation leadership, dynamic education program, and portfolio of advanced treatment solutions—all developed with a singular focus on delivering the best possible clinical outcomes for patients.

The Ormco Forum 2026, taking place February 19–21, at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, FL. Post this Over 500 orthodontists and their teams will gather for this highly anticipated premier clinical education event, featuring keynote presentations and insights from more than 20 world-renowned doctors and industry experts.

Over 500 orthodontists and their teams will gather for this highly anticipated premier clinical education event, featuring keynote presentations and insights from more than 20 world-renowned doctors and industry experts. This year's Forum will include a robust lineup of Techniques, Innovation, Residents, Practice Team, and hands-on learning opportunities each designed to help clinicians elevate treatment efficiency and outcomes across every stage of care, along with unparalleled networking within the orthodontic community.

"The caliber of attendees and dynamic agenda set against Miami's stunning coastline has shaped up to be the most exceptional Forum event Ormco has ever produced. Combining education, innovation, and practical takeaways to help clinicians and their practices thrive in a changing industry is what makes this symposium one of the most sought-after flagship orthodontic gatherings across the globe," said Veronica Acurio, President, Ormco.

Complementing the event's clinical education, the on-site "Innovation Area" will spotlight Spark™ Clear Aligners, providing doctors with comprehensive control and predictable treatment planning. Featured solutions include Spark™ Junior for early intervention and Spark™ BiteSync, an elastic-powered solution for Class II correction–all supported by Ormco's extensive portfolio of orthodontic solutions designed to enhance efficiency and outcomes.

Additional innovations on display include: Ormco™ Digital Bonding for precise bracket placement1; EtchFree™ Bonding2 to eliminate acid etching; Symetri™ Clear, an aesthetic bracket designed for strength, patient comfort, and safe debonding3; and Ormco's AOA Lab 's 3D Metal Printed Appliances as well as a newly released 3D Class II Correction animation—further demonstrating Ormco's dedication to delivering precise, predictable, and patient‑centered outcomes through its full suite of solutions.

About Ormco

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Ormco, Nobel Biocare, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Ormco, headquartered in Brea, Calif., is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. For more than 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to help create over 20 million smiles in over 140 countries. Distinguished products range from twin brackets (Symetri™ Clear Brackets, Titanium Orthos™, and Mini Diamond™) to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System (including Damon Ultima™ System and Damon™ Clear2). The Spark™ Clear Aligner System is designed to meet the needs of the orthodontist with the TruGEN™ material and Approver Software. Ormco's Insignia™ Advanced Smile Design™ provides an all-inclusive customized indirect bonding solution for efficiency through personalization. From personalized service to professional education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. Connect on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

