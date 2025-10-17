ororo Expands Workwear Collection with Three New Durable and Comfortable Styles for Everyday Wear

New heated apparel pieces support customers working demanding jobs and facing harsh weather conditions

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ororo® , the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in bringing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated gear, has expanded its Workwear Collection with three new styles to continue delivering functional, durable, and comfortable essentials to its hardworking customers. Since its debut in 2024, the Workwear Collection has earned overwhelming praise from customers, and ororo was eager to expand the collection with additional innovative designs that blend durability, comfort, and style.

Created to withstand the toughest environments and harshest conditions, the Workwear Collection enables customers to transition through the day with ease. The three new styles include:

"Listening to our customers' feedback and product needs is a key part of how we make sure we are continuously delivering heated apparel our customers want to buy and wear," said ororo CEO and Co-Founder Mark H. "We received incredible feedback on the original pieces in the Workwear Collection, and we were excited to add new durable and innovative designs that continue to improve our customers' everyday lives. Our goal is to provide heated gear that can move with our customers throughout the day, whether they are at a tough job site and facing harsh weather conditions, or are wrapping up the workday and going to their children's sports games. ororo is here to move with you through life's most challenging and precious moments."

The Bristol Lite Women's Heated Utility Fleece Lined Pants keep customers toasty with three heating zones providing up to 10 working hours of heating and a flat-knit fabric lining for ease of wear. Water and wind-resistant 500 Denier Oxford fabric is balanced with engineered knee darts, zippered hems, and a partial elastic waist for effortless flexibility. These pants make carrying work tools and essentials easy with 7 functional pockets. Powered by ororo's UL-Certified Mini 5K rechargeable battery, the Bristol Lite pants are available in women's sizes 4 through 18.

ororo's Wayne Unisex 5-Zone Heated Full-Zip Hoodie features all of the characteristics customers love in the original Workwear Wayne Pullover Hoodie, but with a full-zip and Dual-Control capabilities. Similar to the original Wayne Pullover Hoodie , this Full-Zip version also has abrasion-resistant panels and cozy tricot lining for reinforced durability and comfort. Five heating zones provide up to 20.5 working hours of heating, and the Dual-Control capabilities allow customers to choose which heating zones they would like to activate. Powered by ororo's UL-Certified PD 5K rechargeable battery, the Wayne Full-Zip Hoodie is available in sizes Small through 5XL.

The Indy Unisex 6-Zone Dual-Control Heated Hoodie Pullover includes a durable fleece knit shell, abrasion-resistant design, and soft brushed lining for both functionality and comfort. The Indy Hoodie provides all-around warmth with six heating zones delivering up to 20.5 hours of heating, while the Dual-Control capabilities provide additional heating customization. The Indy Hoodie is available in sizes Small through 3XL and is powered by ororo's UL-Certified PD 5K rechargeable battery.

Today, the Workwear Collection features over 10 different pieces for customers to enjoy with three heating levels and strategically placed heating zones. All three new pieces are available for purchase with prices starting at $199.99. Explore the full Workwear Collection and celebrate ororo's 10-Year Anniversary at ororo.com .

About ororo

Founded in Kansas City in 2015, ororo offers rechargeable heated apparel designed to keep you warm and comfortable without bulky layers, whether indoors or outdoors. With built-in heating elements, adjustable warmth settings, and small-sized batteries, our heated clothing and gear ensure you stay cozy and stylish in any environment. Trusted by over 1 million customers and backed by UL-certified batteries for safety, ororo is the most trusted heated apparel brand in the U.S.A. For more information, visit www.ororo.com .

