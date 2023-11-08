ORORO Heated Apparel is Now a Proud Sponsor of Gopher Athletics

News provided by

ORORO Heated Apparel

08 Nov, 2023, 16:20 ET

ORORO Joins the Big Ten with University of Minnesota Athletics Sponsorship

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORORO Heated Apparel is proud to announce its new sponsorship of University of Minnesota - Gopher Athletics. The partnership involves ORORO sponsoring Gopher Men's Ice Hockey warm-ups, Black Friday ticket specials, and more. ORORO will be on-site for select Gopher football home games providing fans opportunities to learn more about the products, try on different heated pieces, and stay warm on cold game days.

"ORORO is proud to stand with Gopher Athletics, bringing the best of heated apparel to the most passionate fans. Our new line is a blend of sustainability, innovation, and warmth, ensuring every Gopher supporter stays cozy and stylish," Mark H., CEO and co-founder of ORORO, said.

The relationship between ORORO and Gopher Athletics is managed by multimedia rights holder Gopher Sports Properties, the locally based team of LEARFIELD – the media and technology company powering college athletics.

"We are thrilled to welcome ORORO to Gopher Athletics as a corporate sponsor," said Greg Gerlach, Vice President and General Manager of Gopher Sports Properties. "Heated apparel is a natural tie here in Minnesota and we look forward to continued collaboration as we keep Gopher fans warm on game day."

About ORORO Heated Apparel

ORORO Heated Apparel is the most trusted direct-to-consumer heated clothing company that started in 2015 in Kansas City, with the mission to empower people to challenge the climate with functional yet fashionable apparel. ORORO's heated outerwear is timeless with attention to quality, safety and affordability. For more information, visit www.ororo.com.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, LEARFIELD owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, LEARFIELD's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, LEARFIELD enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms.

