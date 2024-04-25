Oroweat® to Debut Granwich Truck at Stagecoach

As part of its Baked the Right Way campaign, brand will hand out classic sandwiches made by Grandmas and fun merchandise for festivalgoers

HORSHAM, Pa., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oroweat® Bread, maker of nutritious and delicious premium bread, is excited to announce the debut of its Granwich Food Truck at Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival. Serving as an extension of the brand's innovative Baked the Right Way campaign, the truck will offer fun, Grandma-themed stations and activities as well as swag giveaways and sandwiches handed out by on-site Grandmas themselves. The truck will serve up Grandma-goodness during the festival in Indio, California from today, Thursday, April 25 to Sunday, April 28.

Through its innovative campaign, Oroweat has partnered with the experts who know that the best bread is Baked the Right Way: Grandmas. Consumers know and trust that Grandma always uses the best ingredients, takes her time to do it right, and bakes with love. However, the role of Grandma goes far beyond the kitchen table, and these Grandmas are taking their tried-and-true expertise to the festival grounds. They'll provide more than just delicious food on delicious bread, serving up nourishment and fun pearls of Grandma wisdom to festival goers who might find themselves wondering, "What Would Grandma Do?"

The Granwich truck will serve up two classic sandwiches – both Grandma-approved – for festivalgoers: deliciously warm Grilled Cheese on Oroweat® Oatnut and, for those looking for an alternate option, Sunflower Butter and Jelly on Oroweat® Healthy Multi-Grain. Attendees will have no shortage of activities to engage with while at the Granwich truck and can look forward to lounging on Grandma-chic furniture while enjoying a variety of interactive experiences, including a photo station to capture memories on old-school instant film, an arts and crafts table with customizable sunglasses to look just as stylish as the nanas and a quilt wall where visitors can share messages and memories to spread those warm and fuzzy feelings around.

"Oroweat has been baking great tasting breads for a long time – just like Grandma – and it's because of that commitment to doing things right that we're still baking the best bread in the market over 90 years later," said Allan Hoffman, Director of Marketing for Premium Bread at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "We're here to show that eating right makes you feel good and ready to enjoy the fun things in life. Combining the comfort of a great sandwich with the fun of the coolest Grandmas rocking out with you at a country music festival, we're creating delicious memories for our fans who join us at Stagecoach this year."

Visitors may recognize some familiar faces from social media amongst the truck's crew of Grandmas, including S.J. Mendelson (A.K.A. "TikTok Bubbie"), Rethea Gray (from the Retirement House), Mama Char Leonard and Priscilla Valldejuli. These ladies will bring their classic Grandma wit and care that festivalgoers can enjoy while snacking on their sandwiches and hanging around the truck. Visitors can find the Granwich truck dishing up delicious snacks and sage Grandma wisdom within the Resort Grounds during every day of the festival at the following times:

Thursday, April 25 : samples available from 1-6 p.m. PT

: samples available from Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 : samples available from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. PT , photo ops and free swag giveaways until 8 p.m. PT

and : samples available from , photo ops and free swag giveaways until Sunday, April 28 : samples available from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. PT , photo ops and free swag giveaways until 5 p.m.

For a full list of products and more information about the brand, please visit www.oroweat.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA