Orphan drugs market to grow by USD 170.8 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rising incidence of rare diseases - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The orphan drugs market size is forecast to increase by USD 170.8 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 14.02%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the robust pipeline and recent drug approvals, the rising incidence of rare diseases, and the availability of incentives for orphan drug development.

Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orphan Drugs Market 2023-2027

The global orphan drugs market is fragmented, with numerous players spread across various sizes and offerings. This large spread, combined with the privileges given by regulatory bodies, huge unmet needs, complex pathogenesis of rare diseases, and strong industry growth rate, has made the competition high. Hence, the threat of rivalry was high in 2022, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. - The company offers orphan drugs such as ALN-AT3 RNAi therapeutic.

- The company offers orphan drugs such as ALN-AT3 RNAi therapeutic. Astellas Pharma Inc. - The company offers orphan drugs such as Gilteritinib and isavuconazole.

- The company offers orphan drugs such as Gilteritinib and isavuconazole. AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers orphan drugs such as Tezepelumab, Enhertu, and Saracatinib.

- The company offers orphan drugs such as Tezepelumab, Enhertu, and Saracatinib. bluebird bio Inc. - The company offers orphan drugs such as Betibeglogene Autotemcel.

- The company offers orphan drugs such as Betibeglogene Autotemcel. Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

CSL Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Ipsen Pharma

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk AS

Pfizer Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others), product (biologics and non-biologics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

The market growth in the hospital pharmacy segment will be significant over the forecast period. Hospital pharmacy is the most accessible source for orphan drugs. Hospital pharmacy helps in creating a specific dosing regimen that is individualized for each patient. It allows doctors and other health care professionals to make drug-based decisions and help patients understand their medications. Such factors drive the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to various factors, including new drug approvals, growing diagnosis of rare diseases, availability of reimbursement schemes, the high premium price of orphan drugs, and the strong presence of key vendors. The high prevalence of rare diseases and advancements in the treatment of orphan diseases are other factors driving the growth of the orphan drugs market in North America .

Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

Rising incidence of rare diseases

Robust pipeline and recent drug approvals

Availability of incentives for orphan drug development

The prevalence of rare diseases such as inherited genetic disorders, rare types of cancer, tropical infectious diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases is increasing worldwide. For instance, according to the National institutes of health (NIH), about 400 million people worldwide suffer from rare diseases. This is greater than the number of people affected by cancer and AIDS combined. Despite the high prevalence of rare diseases, the market still lacks proper diagnostic methods for many inherited rare diseases. This has led many diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies to do extensive research on rare diseases. Such studies have led to extensive exposure to the usage of orphan products, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Trends:

Strategic focus on alliances, partnerships, and M&As

Emergence of combination therapies and novel targets

Rising demand for genetic tests and protein biomarkers

The market has witnessed increased consolidation between vendors over recent years. Vendors are adopting strategies such as partnerships and strategic alliances to extend their reach to a larger geographical area, expand product portfolios, and earn a higher ROI. Vendors are also adopting these strategies to overcome the imminent patent expiration as well as the need to replenish the robust pipeline. In addition, vendors are adopting multiple approaches for effective strategic collaborations to offset the challenges associated with manufacturing processes and translational biology. For instance, several gene therapy-focused vendors are actively involved in collaborating to support commercially viable products due to the uncertainties in the market. Such developments among vendors will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Delay in diagnosis

Risks associated with clinical development of novel orphan drugs

Challenges associated with pricing and reimbursements for orphan drugs

Timely diagnosis is essential in improving the care of patients with rare diseases as they are often difficult to diagnose. However, the diagnosis of many rare diseases has been limited by costly testing, lack of awareness, and their asymptomatic nature. This leads to delays in diagnosis, which may result in severe, irreversible, and debilitating disease progression. Delayed diagnosis also increases the number of hospital visits and makes patients and caregivers feel frustrated and scared. Such challenges restrict the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this orphan drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the orphan drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the orphan drugs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the orphan drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of orphan drugs market vendors

Orphan Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 170.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, bluebird bio Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CSL Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Ractigen Therapeutics, Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

