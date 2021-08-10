Orro Announces First Professional Channel Distribution Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro , creators of the professional-grade top-of-the-line Orro Smart Living System, today announced Mountain West, one of the country's premier distributors and a Powerhouse Distributor Alliance Member, is now distributing the Orro One Pro providing installers with a true human-centric lighting system that unifies the many smart home devices they're already installing. In addition to intelligent lighting, Orro's smart switches provide integrated control of popular smart home products from companies including Sonos, Nest, Ring and Ecobee, allowing installers to unify a smart home through Orro's smart living system.

"We are delighted to have Mountain West providing Orro to professionals throughout the midwest and western United States," said Patrick "PG" Gall, head of channel development, Orro. "Orro is focused on the professional install industry, and an essential part of that is to make it easy for professional installers to have access to our products through leading professional distribution partners. And we couldn't be more excited for Mountain West to be our first Distribution partner, given their excellent reputation in the market and the amazing value they provide to their dealers."

"Orro's gives our customers a powerful smart living system that seamlessly integrates many of the smart devices we already carry – at a price point that aligns with any budget," said Garrett Breinholt, chief commercial officer, Mountain West Distributors. "We are honored to be Orro's first professional distributor and look forward to providing our customers new opportunities to grow their business by meeting the increasing demand for professionally-installed smart home systems at mainstream price points."

Orro's Smart Living systems and products are specifically designed for use by professional installers, providing an industry-leading unified and powerful solution that meets the demand for advanced smart home systems at a mainstream price. The easy-to-install system, which replaces a standard light switch, unifies a smart home, automatically implementing perfect lighting, with recallable lighting scenes, room-to-room intercom and more. By unifying smart living experiences around a home's lighting control system, Orro provides professionals with a single smart home solution, accessible via touch or voice – without having to install and configure additional hardware.

Orro Smart Living System, features and functionality:

Install in place of any standard light switch

Designed for professional builders and installers

Control via Orro's integrated touchscreen, voice – or the Orro app

Vibrant color display with intuitive smartphone-like swipe and touch interaction

Integrated motion, sound and light sensors enable advanced automation and security

Works with existing light bulbs – make any light smart

"Works with Sonos" Certification

Nest Integration

Alexa Built-in Integration

Energy saving Eco Mode

Wellness functionality provides optimal light levels throughout the day

Control and access thermostats, door locks, doorbells, speakers and more

Modular and expandable

Upgradable to meet evolving standards and provide new functionality

All-encompassing unified smart home control

Easy Commissioning – setup the Orro system directly from a mobile phone

About Orro

Built to Meet the Rigors and Requirements of Professional Home Builders, Electricians and Installers, the Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system providing Top-of-the-Line quality and features homeowners demand. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems – creating a home that works for you. For more information, visit Orro on the web at: www.GetOrro.com

