Orsini Announcement: Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Welcomes Two Executive Leadership Hires

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, III., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy is pleased to announce that it has welcomed Victor Haddock as its new Chief Financial Officer and Lynda Parker as Executive Vice President of Trade Relations and Account Management.

Haddock has over 25 years of financial leadership experience in the healthcare sector, with a demonstrated ability to lead business strategies, implement change and build successful teams. He most recently served as CFO of Triple-S Management in Puerto Rico, and he has held leadership positions at MagellanRx and Express Scripts. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Puerto Rico and a master's degree in business administration from Washington University in St. Louis.

"Having assisted healthcare companies of all sizes in their growth and strategic endeavors, Victor brings with him a wealth of experience and a track record of success," Brandon Tom, Orsini's CEO, said. "Orsini has entered an exciting period of growth, and I'm eager to see Victor's contributions to our team as we continue to expand our solutions, invest in our teams and strengthen our infrastructure."

Parker has served in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for more than 25 years, both with pharmaceutical manufacturers and service providers, with a focus on driving growth and profitability and ensuring successful client engagements. She has a proven track record of successful commercial planning and navigating the complexities of the industry with a solutions-oriented approach. Her background includes leadership roles at companies such as Eisai, Ipsen, Syneos, Eversana and IQVIA and expertise in building patient support solutions, hub services and commercial support. Parker has a bachelor's degree in business and managerial economics from the University of Lynchburg.

"Lynda has a passion for helping biopharma manufacturers ensure medicines reach the hands of patients who need them," Tom said. "I am confident that her breadth of experience affords her a nuanced perspective on our clients' needs across the patient journey and commercialization process."

Haddock and Parker joined Orsini in February of 2024, after the retirement announcements of outgoing CFO Carla Sawa and Senior Vice President of Trade Relations Dave Frobel, who have both been instrumental in the success of Orsini for more than a decade. They have agreed to remain with the company as Haddock and Parker adapt to their new roles and acclimate to the business, to ensure a smooth transition.

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Orsini's rare disease pharmacy solutions simplify how patients connect to advanced therapies through integrated pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com.

