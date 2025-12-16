Orsini Names Ashley Keller as Chief People Officer

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Orsini, a leader in rare disease pharmacy solutions, announced today the appointment of Ashley Keller as its Chief People Officer (CPO). Keller's appointment underscores Orsini's commitment to investing in its people and advancing its 'No Patient Left Behind' mission.

With over 16 years of experience driving people strategies in high-growth organizations across logistics, manufacturing and SaaS, Keller brings a proven record of building and scaling human resources functions from the ground up. At Orsini, she will lead the company's people strategy, focusing on cultivating a purpose-driven culture, advancing talent and leadership initiatives and aligning employee engagement with organizational goals. One of her key priorities will be strengthening programs and practices that position Orsini as a best place to work, ensuring employees feel supported, developed and connected to the company's mission.

Prior to joining Orsini, Keller served as Senior Vice President of People at Skilljar by Gainsight, where she guided the company through a successful acquisition and strengthened operational excellence and organizational resilience. Before that, she was Senior Vice President of People at ShipBob, where she played a pivotal role in growing the company from 200 to over 1,200 employees globally and led a 40-person team supporting rapid expansion.

"Ashley's leadership style reflects empathy, authenticity and an unwavering focus on people," said Brandon Tom, Orsini's Chief Executive Officer. "Her experience and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to grow our organization and uphold a culture rooted in purpose, compassion and excellence."

"I'm excited to join Orsini at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth," Keller said. "Orsini's dedication to innovation, employee development and patient-centered care deeply resonates with me, and I look forward to helping shape a culture where every team member can thrive."

About Orsini

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, visit www.orsini.com.

SOURCE Orsini