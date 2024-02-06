ORTEC Launches Innovative End-to-End Supply Chain Solution for Increased Efficiency and Reduced Costs

Leveraging Data-Driven Decision-Making Technology, ORTEC's Solution Suite Optimizes Packing, Loading, and Routing for Manufacturers and Distributors

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ORTEC, a global provider of leading end-to-end supply chain solutions developed specifically for the operational needs of manufacturers, retailers, and distributors, introduces a state-of-the-art solution purpose-fit for the operational needs of the manufacturing and finished goods logistics industries. ORTEC's Manufacturing Solution Suite provides valuable insights and planning tools that help companies optimize their supply chain and reduce costs.

Mat Witte (SVP, ORTEC Americas) introduces ORTEC’s End-to-End Supply Chain Solution Suite

"Manufacturing supply chain professionals know that conditions and demand change constantly, so it's essential to continuously monitor and reassess," said Mat Witte, SVP, ORTEC Americas. "ORTEC uses data-driven analytics to create supply chain visibility and help solve everyday challenges for staying on target, improving the customer experience, and meeting business goals. Further, ORTEC's Planner Insights and Prescriptive Planning are unmatched in the industry. Through our partnership and innovation, clients are able to navigate the changing supply chain while meeting fluctuating service demands."

"For many manufacturers, supply chain and logistics comprise more than 10% of overall costs on average, which has a huge impact on company profits. ORTEC's Manufacturing solution helps companies manage the complex logistics landscape by using their existing data to make more informed decisions," said Aaron Geiger, Managing Director of Manufacturing at ORTEC. "With better planning and more accurate forecasting, they see higher efficiencies, improved utilization of labor and resources, and lower supply chain costs."

The ORTEC Manufacturing Solution Suite offers a state-of-the-art solution for integrated pallet building, routing, loading, planning, and execution when distributing products. The solution combines load, route, and dispatch optimization to maximize vehicle and container utilization, improve collaboration between the manufacturer, carrier(s), drivers, and the consignees, and increase on-time deliveries.

ORTEC's innovative Manufacturing solution presents a complete end-to-end solution that supports the entire length of the supply chain, following the company's signature six-step approach that allows companies to Predict, Prepare, Plan, Execute, Monitor, and Improve across their operations. Performance analysis compares planned versus actual results to support continuous improvement and to reduce cost to serve. Future forecasting allows organizations to predict future needs and generate 'what-if' scenarios that help them prepare for changes.

"At ORTEC we partner with our wide range of customers in manufacturing to ensure they are consistently meeting their KPIs, including change management and sustainability initiatives. We continue to collaborate with them beyond implementation to develop a strategy that enables them to optimize gains over the long-term," says Jeff Bailey, CEO, ORTEC Americas.

