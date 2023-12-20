ORTEC's Customer Impact Approach Delivers Unparalleled Satisfaction

Quantified Progress: Customer Operations Elevated by Measurable Improvements

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORTEC, a global provider of leading end-to end supply chain solutions developed specifically for the operational needs of manufacturers, retailers, and distributors, is proud to 2023's exceptional outcomes from Customer-first Initiatives. Through their Customer Impact focus and partnership program, ORTEC guides their clients to achieve real, measurable, and most importantly, sustainable results that positively impact their strategic goals.

Through its industry-leading Customer Impact program with a focus on change management, ORTEC assigns a dedicated supply chain veteran to work with each customer to determine specific measurements of success, as well as how to achieve their goals and meet or beat their KPIs. With these KPIs in hand, along with a change management-driven approach, clients have a clear path to improve their financial and service goals. Below are just some of the specific improvements achieved by ORTEC customers in 2023:

  • Increased Stops per Route by 38%
  • Increased Stop Compliance by 25%
  • Increased On-time Delivery by 20%
  • Reduced Empty Miles by 10%
  • Increased Average Order Size by 9%
  • Increased Trailer Utilization by 7%
  • Decreased Cost per Order by 7%
  • Increased Orders per Hour by 5%

"Our Customer Impact Program isn't just for implementation, it's a guiding principle of our approach to our customers' long-term success. It's not about selling software – it's about standing side by side with our clients and helping them define and execute their business goals as their strategies change over time," said Mat Witte, SVP, ORTEC Americas. "Typical software companies don't take on this responsibility. We're proud of this unique partnership approach that complements our world-class technology and solutions."

ORTEC's end-to-end optimization solutions enable customers to predict, prepare, plan, execute, monitor, and improve their operations. ORTEC partners with their customers to develop a strategy that enables them to balance costs and labor, streamline processes, improve visibility, ensure premium customer service, and manage sustainability.

About ORTEC
For more than 40 years ORTEC has supported many of the world's best-run organizations to make better data-driven decisions. Our decision support software and data science capabilities enable our customers to improve their business results and make a positive impact on the world. With our 1,000 employees across 13 countries, we help over 1,200 leading customers worldwide to make better choices in an ever-changing environment. Discover more at ortec.com/en-us.

