Ortega® Introduces First Line of Ortega Cauliflower & Corn Taco Shells to Mexican Food Category

" Ortega Cauliflower & Corn Taco Shells and Ortega Cauliflower & Flour Tortillas, paired with our new Ortega Street Taco Sauces and Ortega Taco Pizza Kit will give families the opportunity to add some fun to taco night with bold, contemporary flavors and thoughtful ingredients," said Jordan Greenberg, Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Vice President, B&G Foods. "We are excited to introduce innovation to the Mexican category to give consumers more options in customizing their tacos."

To round out its innovation expansion, Ortega is proud to release a new line of Street Taco Sauces, in three delicious flavors, each with an exciting flavor profile inspired by authentic food truck-style tacos. The Ortega Street Taco Sauce line was created to pair perfectly with most proteins, and includes Asada 3 Chile & Garlic, Tinga Chipotle Tomato Habanero and Mojo Chile Lime. With this release, Ortega aims to give families nationwide simplified access to authentic, flavorful Mexican taco sauces.

For more information about Ortega products or Mexican meal inspiration, the cauliflower line of Ortega products, Ortega Street Taco Sauces or the Ortega Taco Pizza Kit, please visit www.ortega.com.

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Marcellari

Gillian Small PR

201.526.4977

[email protected]

SOURCE Ortega

Related Links

https://www.ortega.com/

