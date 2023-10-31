Ortho Development® Announces Launch of the BKS® Uni Partial Knee System

DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Development Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of orthopedic implants and instruments for hip and knee joint replacement surgery, today announced the launch of BKS® Uni, the latest addition to its portfolio of Balanced Knee® implant systems. BKS Uni is a partial knee replacement system designed to preserve bone, simplify surgical technique, and leverage the clinical heritage of the Balanced Knee System.

BKS Uni Knee System
Brent Bartholomew, President of Ortho Development said, "The launch of BKS Uni builds on Ortho Development's heritage of evolutionary innovation. We've created simple, intuitive implants and instruments to aid in streamlining workflow and make a technically demanding surgery more predictable. Surgeons and distributors will absolutely love this ASC-friendly two-tray system."

The BKS Uni Knee System provides surgeons with a medial fixed-bearing system of implants and instruments engineered to allow intraoperative adjustments to enable precise and balanced treatment of unicompartmental knee arthritis.

"The BKS Uni is an intuitively and instrumentally simple system that allows surgeons to adjust the flexion gap to match the created extension gap or vice versa. The simple instrumentation allows surgeons with varying levels of experience with unicondylar knee arthroplasty to achieve efficient and consistent surgical outcomes," said Dr. Cass Nakasone, an orthopedic surgeon at Straub Medical Center in Honolulu, HI.

BKS Uni, in conjunction with other Ortho Development Balanced Knee Solutions, equips surgeons with a continuum of care to treat a wide array of knee pathologies, from partial knee replacements to advanced revision procedures utilizing cones and sleeves, ensuring tailored solutions for diverse patient needs.

About Ortho Development Corporation

Ortho Development Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic implants and related surgical instruments. The company's principal product focus is total knee and hip joint replacement. To learn more visit: www.odev.com

Contact: Phone: +1 801-553-9991 | Email: [email protected] | Website: www.odev.com

