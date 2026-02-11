Ortho Development Announces Sales Leadership Updates

New Leadership Appointments Position Ortho Development for Accelerated Strategic Growth

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Development Corporation (ODEV), a designer and manufacturer of high-quality orthopedic implants and surgical instruments, today announced updates to its sales leadership team, appointing new individuals to the roles of Vice President of Sales and Director of U.S. Sales – West.

Ortho Development Corporation is headquartered in Draper, Utah

Kevin Kinnersley has been promoted to Vice President of Sales after more than 11 years with Ortho Development, most recently serving as Director of Business Development. Patrick Fitch has joined the organization as the Director of U.S. Sales – West, bringing nearly two decades of leadership experience in the orthopedic and medical device industry.

Kinnersley brings extensive experience in business development, sales leadership, and marketing strategy to his expanded role. During his tenure at Ortho Development, he has played a key role in shaping commercial strategy and supporting sustained growth across the organization. Prior to joining Ortho Development, he held clinical sales roles at DePuy Orthopaedics and Stryker. Based in Utah, Kinnersley is known for his steady leadership style, strong cross-functional collaboration, and deep understanding of the orthopedic marketplace. In this role, he will focus on strengthening sales performance, developing high-performing teams and supporting continued growth for Ortho Development.

"I am honored to lead the sales efforts and strategy during this next phase of growth at Ortho Development," said Kinnersley. "Over the past 11 years, I have seen the strong foundation built by our teams across the organization, and I look forward to building on that momentum as we continue to grow thoughtfully and strategically in the years ahead."

Fitch has held senior roles across sales management, regional leadership and general management within the orthopedic industry, with a strong focus on hip and knee portfolios. His background includes positions at Conformis, Restor3d, NuVasive and Stryker, equipping him to support growth initiatives and strengthen surgeon and health system partnerships across the Western United States. Prior to his career in orthopedics, Fitch served seven years on active duty in the U.S. Army as a combat medic with the 1st Infantry Division. Based in Arizona, he brings a practical, field-driven approach to his role.

"Ortho Development's vision, culture and momentum stood out to me, and I'm incredibly honored to take on this new role," said Fitch. "My focus is on applying my experience to drive growth, develop strong sales teams, and expand our impact across the industry. I look forward to leveraging Ortho Development's strong product portfolio to support surgeons throughout the Western U.S."

Greg Larson, President of Ortho Development, said: "Kevin and Patrick are experienced leaders within the orthopedic industry who have demonstrated the ability to build strong teams and oversee effective and successful sales strategies. As we continue to grow as an organization, their leadership will be a valuable asset in translating our products into meaningful value for our surgeon partners and supporting our goals moving forward."

Learn more about Ortho Development and its products: www.odev.com.

About Ortho Development Corporation

Ortho Development Corporation (ODEV), headquartered in Draper, Utah, is an orthopedic medical device company specializing in hip and knee joint replacement implants and instruments. Founded in 1994, ODEV has built a long record of working closely with distributors, sales representatives and orthopedic surgeons to deliver dependable products and provide the best customer experience in orthopedics. With a commitment to quality, service and customer partnership, Ortho Development provides reliable and clinically proven solutions that help restore mobility for patients. For more information, visit www.odev.com.

Media Contact:

Dawn Boyd, Director of Marketing Strategy & Brand

512-508-5665

[email protected]

SOURCE Ortho Development