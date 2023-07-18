Ortho Pediatric Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% from 2021 to 2026 | Arthrex Inc., Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd., Consensus Orthopedics Inc., and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ortho-pediatric devices market size is expected to increase by USD 1.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Arthrex Inc., Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd., Consensus Orthopedics Inc., Implanet SA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merete GmbH, Mighty Oak Medical, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., Pega Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Treace Medical Concepts Inc., Trendlines Group Ltd., TST Medical Tools San. and Tic. Ltd. Sti. Kurtkoy Sanayi Mah., WishBone Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Medtronic Plc. Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ortho pediatric devices Market

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Insights

Vendors : 15+, Including Arthrex Inc., Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd., Consensus Orthopedics Inc., Implanet SA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merete GmbH, Mighty Oak Medical, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., Pega Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Treace Medical Concepts Inc., Trendlines Group Ltd., TST Medical Tools San. and Tic. Ltd. Sti. Kurtkoy Sanayi Mah., WishBone Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Medtronic Plc, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Trauma and deformities, Smart implants, Spine, and Sports medicine) and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW))

Key driver-The increasing incidence of pediatric orthopedic injuries is a key factor driving market growth. The demand for ortho pediatric devices is rapidly growing due to the increasing number of various issues such as orthopedic fractures, which are majorly caused during sports; spinal deformities and scoliosis; tendon injuries; spine, hip, and shoulder fractures. Furthermore, kids are considered more prone to injuries during sports. For example, every year, approximately 2.8 million children in the US visit an emergency department for injuries associated with falling, according to CDC data. Furthermore, treatment of scoliosis may be surgical or non-surgical and is performed using orthopedic devices. These devices include braces, spinal casts, rods, and other orthopedic devices. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends-Increasing business strategies is a major trend in the market. The companies are focusing on increasing their sales by opting for various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, distribution partnerships, and improved customer care. These strategies help them to expand their business and strengthen their market position. Vendors are getting motivated due to the increasing demand for ortho pediatric devices and helping them to reach new geographical locations. For instance, WishBone Medical, Inc signed a distribution agreement with children's hospitals across the US for its PediGuard smart spinal drilling devices. As a result, it will provide access to pediatric orthopedic surgeons who perform spine surgery. Hence, these business strategies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges-The high costs associated with orthopedic devices and surgeries are a key factor restricting market growth. This is due to the applications and features which are added to the devices. These expensive devices are increasing the cost burden on end-users as well as patients. Furthermore, the cost of orthopedic devices, procedure charges, consultation fees, medicines, and consumable costs are the various costs that are included in orthopedic surgery. The average cost of inpatient orthopedic procedures ranges between USD 25,000 and USD 30,000. Similarly, the cost of outpatient surgeries ranges between USD 15,000 and USD 20,000. In addition, a patient may have to undergo repeated diagnostic tests, which further increases the cost burden on patients after Post orthopedic surgery. Hence, these high costs of devices are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The ortho-pediatric devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Ortho Pediatric Devices Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ortho pediatric devices market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the ortho pediatric devices market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ortho-pediatric devices market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ortho-pediatric devices market vendors

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 1.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arthrex Inc., Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd., Consensus Orthopedics Inc., Implanet SA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merete GmbH, Mighty Oak Medical, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., Pega Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Treace Medical Concepts Inc., Trendlines Group Ltd., TST Medical Tools San. and Tic. Ltd. Sti. Kurtkoy Sanayi Mah., WishBone Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Medtronic Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

