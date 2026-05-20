OrthoArizona Expands Pinnacle Pain with New Chandler Facility and New Physician

Expanded interventional pain program adds dedicated Chandler clinic, reinforces Scottsdale flagship and grows physician team to meet rising demand across the metro Phoenix area

PHOENIX, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoArizona, Arizona's largest physician-led orthopedic group, today announced a significant expansion of Pinnacle Pain, its dedicated interventional pain management practice serving patients across the Phoenix metro area. The expansion includes a new facility in Chandler built exclusively for Pinnacle Pain, a flagship location in Scottsdale and the addition of Oluwatosin Ayotunde, M.D., who joins the team serving West Valley patients.

Oluwatosin Ayotunde, M.D., Pinnacle Pain specialist at OrthoArizona

Pinnacle Pain's expansion comes as Arizona's chronic pain burden grows. The state's population age 65 and older grew 48.4% between 2010 and 2019, far outpacing the 34.2% national rate, according to U.S. Census data. Chronic pain prevalence rises significantly with age.

Left untreated, chronic pain compounds. It restricts mobility, disrupts sleep, contributes to anxiety and depression, and pushes patients toward opioids or repeat ER visits. Pinnacle Pain is built around a different model. Specialists work to identify the underlying cause of pain first, then design treatment plans focused on restoring function, not masking symptoms.

"The growth of Pinnacle Pain is a direct response to what we're seeing across our OrthoArizona locations: an aging population, a shortage of quality pain specialists, and patients who deserve better than what they've been getting," said Dr. Rajan Bhatt, CEO of OrthoArizona. "We have the network, the physicians and the infrastructure to solve this. Now we're scaling to do it."

Pinnacle Pain's flagship location in Scottsdale serves as the hub of the program, offering a full range of interventional pain services. The new Chandler facility, located at 555 W Chandler Blvd, expands patient access to the East Valley. Pinnacle Pain is also available at OrthoArizona locations throughout the metro Phoenix area.

Care plans at Pinnacle Pain typically begin with conservative therapies and progress as needed to minimally invasive procedures including epidural steroid injections, radiofrequency ablation, spinal cord stimulation, regenerative medicine and kyphoplasty. When surgical evaluation becomes appropriate, patients have direct access to OrthoArizona's broader network of orthopedic surgeons, spine specialists and sports medicine physicians.

The Pinnacle Pain team brings more than 40 combined years of experience in interventional pain management. New to the team is Dr. Oluwatosin Ayotunde, a fellowship-trained, board-certified interventional pain management specialist. Dr. Ayotunde brings years of experience in emergency medicine and advanced training in minimally invasive procedures and pain management. He is treating patients at OrthoArizona's Avondale, JCL North Mountain and Verrado locations.

"Interventional pain management is about precision. The goal isn't to mask what's happening, it's to find the source and address it directly," said Oluwatosin Ayotunde, M.D. "That philosophy is exactly what drew me to Pinnacle Pain, and it's what patients can expect from day one."

For more information, call 480-407-6400 and www.Orthoarizona.org/pain.

About OrthoArizona

Founded in 1994, OrthoArizona is one of the nation's largest privately-held orthopedic groups, providing comprehensive musculoskeletal care across nearly 30 locations throughout metropolitan Phoenix. With nearly 100 orthopedic specialists and 1500 employees, OrthoArizona delivers expert care in orthopedics, sports medicine, spine care, interventional pain management, joint replacement, and physical therapy. The practice offers specialized services including InstantOrtho walk-in care, surgical centers, and advanced diagnostic imaging. OrthoArizona's commitment to exceptional, quality care has established it as the trusted provider for professional sports teams and athletes throughout the region. For more information, visit OrthoArizona.com.

SOURCE OrthoArizona