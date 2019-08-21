OrthoArizona Now Offering Outpatient Anterior Hip Replacements in Phoenix

"Anterior Hip Replacements have enabled surgeons to replace the hip and let patients walk again with minimal pain, faster mobilization, and an easier recovery. The surgeons in our group introduced this procedure to Phoenix in 2007 and we have observed that numerous patients did not want to stay overnight in the hospital and they were ready to go home on the same day of their surgery. With the help of a specialized anesthesia team and operating room table at Gateway, we can now send patients home the same day." – Dr. Michael Wilmink

Some benefits of this approach to hip replacement are:

Reduced pain

Reduced muscle trauma

Same day surgery & release (no overnight hospital stay)

Decreased patient's costs for the procedure typically due to lower out of pocket deductibles seen at outpatient surgery centers as compared to hospitals

Lower infection rates seen at outpatient surgery centers as compared to hospitals

Here are a few comments from the first outpatient anterior hip replacement patient of Dr. Wilmink.

"I had two surgeries exactly eight weeks apart. I woke up after the second surgery, reached for my walker and went, holy cow I don't think I need it."

"It's no longer waking up and wondering how much pain I'm going to be in, it's waking up in the morning and saying, man this feels great. I have my life back."

