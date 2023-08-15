Orthobiologics Show Great Promise for Less Invasive Treatment of Certain Musculoskeletal Conditions

AAOS encourages patients to do their research, understand their options and find a reputable physician

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As orthopaedic medicine continues to advance through innovation, research and evidence-based medicine, the complexities and unknowns about newer treatments such as orthobiologics, may leave patients wondering if it is a viable treatment option for them. Orthobiologics, sometimes referred to as regenerative medicine, have shown great promise to treat conditions such as osteoarthritis; however, patients are seeking resources to understand if the treatment is right for them. To educate patients, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) developed an FAQ published on OrthoInfo.org, that outlines what orthobiologics are and the potential risks and benefits.

Orthobiologics are a class of therapies that use biological products from human, animal or micro-organism sources such as cells, tissues or blood products like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), to leverage the body's natural physiology, and help enhance the body's healing process.i According to the FAQ, orthobiologics can be used by orthopaedic specialists to:

Help relieve pain and inflammation from certain orthopaedic conditions, such as early osteoarthritis, which may help delay or negate the need for surgery

Enhance the body's ability to heal from a repetitive use injury, such as a tendon strain or chronic anatomic change to the tendon known as tendinopathy

In some cases, improve healing after orthopaedic surgery

AAOS recognizes the potential orthobiologics could have on the future of musculoskeletal patient care, but recommends the need for additional evidence-based research and education for physicians and clear information for patients.

"Many of my patients want to know more about orthobiologics and if it's worth the hype," said Jason L. Dragoo, MD, FAAOS, chair of the AAOS Devices, Biologics and Technology Committee and professor and vice chair of Academic Affairs for Colorado University Department of Orthopaedics in Denver. "While we are witnessing huge advancements in orthobiologics that have shown promise for patients suffering from knee osteoarthritis and tendinopathies, such as tennis elbow, I would encourage everyone to do their homework because it is not a viable treatment option for everyone. The regenerative therapies touted in radio ads or featured on highway billboards may not be grounded in science."

Dr. Dragoo recommends patients work with a reputable physician, ideally one who does clinical research in this area and tracks their patient-outcome results. While trustworthy doctors can be found in many areas, if an orthopaedic surgeon is board certified and a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (FAAOS), it means they have met the rigorous professional and ethical standards established by AAOS. Dr. Dragoo also advises patients to:

Avoid physicians who tout "stem cell therapy" or claim they can cure various musculoskeletal conditions in addition to pancreas, liver and kidney disorders, baldness and eyesight issues, as these violate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations on the use of biologics

Speak to a physician about treatment options and then take the time to research those options, as well

Ensure a physician conducts a full medical exam and inquiries about any systemic illnesses such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus or cancer

Determine if your insurance company will cover orthobiologic treatment, and if not, understand the out-of-pocket costs associated with the procedure

"There are still a lot of unanswered questions and until we have those answers, we should proceed with caution," said Dr. Dragoo. "The AAOS is leading discussions with the FDA and other leading orthopaedic industry representatives to create evidence-based, unbiased information and guide advancements in the next five years that will help ensure more beneficial and targeted orthobiologic treatments for specific conditions."

For more information about orthobiologics, visit OrthoInfo.org.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.

