Orthodontic Details Names Industry Leaders Oliver Gelles and Dr. Anil Idiculla as Advisors Following Record Q1 Growth

The supply management platform adds two of orthodontics' most respected voices as its footprint rapidly expands.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthodontic Details, the leading orthodontic supply management platform, today announced the additions of Oliver Gelles and Dr. Anil Idiculla as senior advisors. These additions come on the heels of the company's strongest quarter to date, putting Details on track to double 2025's growth by the midpoint of 2026.

Oliver Gelles Anil Idiculla

"I'm super excited to work with Details and help doctors analyze overhead in a more meaningful way. The more money a practice keeps in their own pockets, the more they can invest in their team," Dr. Idiculla shared. "Details pays for itself within the first two months. It's a no-brainer to use software like this to save money every single time you order products. Even better, team members love it, as it makes their job easier than anything they've experienced before."

Dr. Anil Idiculla - known across the profession as "Dr. I" - is an international lecturer, the founder of Peak Orthodontics, and previously served on the AAO Board of Trustees as well as a major OSO, Corus Orthodontists. He brings more than 15 years of experience, previously building one of Colorado's top orthodontic practices, and serving as President of two regional orthodontic societies.

"It's an honor to have such respected leaders join us on this mission." Details Co-Founder and Orthodontist Jeff Biggs shared. "Dr. Idiculla and I share a relentless desire to continue improving our respective practices, while Oliver has unparalleled experience integrating and marketing forward-thinking technology in orthodontics."

Oliver Gelles brings more than two decades of orthodontic industry leadership, most recently joining DentalMonitoring as Head of Global Communications and Professional Education. Previously, Gelles served as Chief Marketing Officer at OrthoFi, and earlier held senior commercial roles at Ormco where he helped grow the Damon brand as an industry leading product.

"What Details has built in terms of both technology and supplier partnerships isn't easy," Gelles shared. "I've been watching Details from afar since their launch, and what they're doing is really impressive. This is clearly where the industry needs to go, and I'm thrilled to help them take it to the next level!"

Gelles and Dr. Idiculla join Dr. Nicole Scheffler on the senior advisory team at a pivotal moment, with the company on track to double last year's 28% growth by the end of Q2, 2026. Practice customers placed over 28,000 orders to more than 200 suppliers through the platform in Q1, highlighting the company's ability to scale amidst the rapid growth.

"It's been incredibly exciting to see behind the scenes of a tech startup like Details, especially in how quickly they transform feedback into meaningful, impactful solutions for practices," Dr. Scheffler shared. "I'm also thrilled to welcome Oliver, whom I've known for many years, and Dr. Idiculla, whom I've long respected, to the advisory team. They will be exceptional additions. I'm truly excited for the impact we can make together and the future of Details."

The advisor announcements arrive days before the company's launch of Bill Check - an AI-powered invoice verification tool launching at the American Association of Orthodontists Annual Session in Orlando, May 1–3.

Doctors interested in learning more about Bill Check can visit orthodonticdetails.com/billcheck

About Orthodontic Details Orthodontic Details is the leading supply management platform in orthodontics. Founded by orthodontists, and majority-owned by doctor customers, Details provides practices with peace of mind about supplies through easy-to-use tools that help manage inventory, centralize ordering, and save money.

The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and serves practices across the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Company Contact: Details President - Nick Wangler, 8152524159, [email protected]

SOURCE Orthodontic Details