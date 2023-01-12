Orthodontic Supplies Market worth $10.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthodontic Supplies Market size is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2027 from USD 6.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing number of malocclusion cases among teenagers and adults, growing awareness about the presence of orthodontic treatment, technological advancements and growth strategies adopted by the players in the orthodontic supplies such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions are expected to propel the growth of the market.

Orthodontic Supplies Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 10.1 billion by 2027 Growth Rate 7.9% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Patient, End Users and Region Geographies Covered North America (US & Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE), APAC

(Japan, China, Australia, South Korea India, and the RoAPAC), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, and RoLATAM), and MEA Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities offered by emerging markets Key Market Drivers Growing number of patients with malocclusions, and jaw diseases globally.

The orthodontic supplies market includes major Tier I and II suppliers of orthodontic products are Align Technology (US), 3M (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), and Dentsply Sirona (US). Other prominent players in this market include Henry Schein (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum (Germany), TP Orthodontics (US), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), Morelli Ortodontia (Brazil), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Ultradent Products (US), Aditek Orthodontics (Brazil), MATT Orthodontics (US), JJ Orthodontics (India), Sino Ortho Limited (China), and JISCOP Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

Aesthetic benefits to boost the demand for removable braces among the target population

Removable braces or clear aligners offers enhanced comfort and are easy to remove in comparison to traditional orthodontic braces. They also reduced the risk of periodontal diseases & tooth decay. The invisible nature and aesthetic advantage offered by removable braces are driving teens & adult populations to opt for orthodontic treatment with removable braces. Moreover, a growing number of manufacturers offering removable braces is further expected to support the growth of the removable braces segment in the coming years.

Orthodontic supplies market is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific orthodontic supplies market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027. Increasing personal disposable income, increased patient population with malocclusion and tooth decay, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, rising number of dental clinics are some of the factors likely to support the growth of the orthodontic supplies market in the region. Moreover, the emergence of new manufacturers in the orthodontic supplies market and rising awareness about dental hygiene are likely to drive the growth of the APAC orthodontic supplies market.

Orthodontic Supplies Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and jaw pain Increasing disposable incomes and expanding middle-class population in developing countries Increasing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatments Ongoing research and technological advancements in orthodontic products

Restraints:

Risks and complications associated with orthodontic treatments High cost of advanced orthodontic treatments in some nations

Opportunities:

Growth opportunities offered by emerging markets Integration with digital technologies such as CAD/CAM and software Increasing use of social media by patients and dental professionals Direct-to-consumer orthodontics

Challenges:

Dearth of trained dental practitioners

Key Market Players:

Prominent players in this market are 3M (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Align Technology (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum (Germany), TP Orthodontics (US), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), among others

Recent Developments:

In May 2022 , Align Technology entered into strategic partnership with Asana, Inc. Through this strategic partnership, Align Technology will provide its Invisalign clear aligners to trained doctors in the US through the Asana Smile customizable workflow solution.

, Align Technology entered into strategic partnership with Asana, Inc. Through this strategic partnership, Align Technology will provide its Invisalign clear aligners to trained doctors in the US through the Asana Smile customizable workflow solution. In May 2022 , Straumann acquired PlusDental to expand its footprint in the doctor-led consumer orthodontics segment across the Netherlands , Sweden , and the UK.

, Straumann acquired PlusDental to expand its footprint in the doctor-led consumer orthodontics segment across , , and the UK. In January 2021 , Dentsply Sirona acquired Byte, an at-home aligner company, in with an aim to strengthen its clear aligner product portfolio.

