Orthodontic Supplies Market worth $8.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Orthodontic Supplies Market by Product (Braces (Removable, Fixed), Brackets (Ligating, Lingual, Metal), Archwires (Ni-Ti, steel), Anchorage, Ligature(Elastomeric, wire), Patient(Adult, Children), Users(Hospitals, Clinics, OTC) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2026 from USD 5.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The Increasing prevalence of malocclusion, rising emphasis on effective orthodontic treatment and t the initiatives undertaken by governments to increase the awareness about orthodontic treatments are fueling the demand for orthodontic supplies during the forecast period.

The orthodontic supplies market includes major Tier I and II suppliers of orthodontic products are 3M (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Align Technology (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum (Germany), TP Orthodontics (US), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), Morelli Orthodontics (Brazil), ClearCorrect (US), and Ultradent Products (US).

These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America and Europe. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Due to the pandemic, the orthodontic supplies market experienced short-term negative growth, which can be attributed to a sharp reduction in access to hospital and dental clinics and the temporarily shutdown of orthodontic clinics.

Orthodontic practices around the globe are facing challenges amid the pandemic. The adoption of strict protocols outside and inside dental clinics, increasing usage of teleorthodontics in case of urgent appointments, and opting for minimal orthodontic treatment procedures by many orthodontic clinics are likely to have a positive impact on the market. Moreover, post lockdown, as dental practices reopen, it is expected that patient volumes are anticipated to rebound at a higher pace.

Demand for invisible braces among the target population due to their aesthetic benefits drives the growth of removable braces

Removable braces offer advantages over traditional braces, including easy removal of braces, reduced risk of periodontal diseases & tooth decay, and enhanced comfort. Factors such as strong focus on product innovation by players and growing awareness about the benefits associated with removable braces and the growing demand for invisible braces among teens and adults due to their aesthetic benefits is augumenting the growth of removable braces.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest growing orthodontic supplies market, globally

Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, increase patient population with malocclusion and tooth decay are factors likely to support the growth of market in the region. Moreover, the growing focus toward aesthetics products among adults and emergence of small manufacturers in the market are driving the growth of the APAC orthodontic supplies market.

Prominent players in this market are 3M (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Align Technology (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum (Germany), TP Orthodontics (US), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), among others.

