ORTHOFX™ INTRODUCES THE FIRST FULLY INTEGRATED BUTTONS INTO A CLEAR ALIGNER

New Solution Designed to Eliminate Bonding, Debonding, and Aligner Integrity Issues

FREMONT, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoFX™, a company behind some of the most significant advances in clear aligner technology, today announced the launch of its FXIntegrated Buttons™ — the industry's first fully manufactured buttons which are completely and seamlessly formed in the aligner as prescribed by clinicians. Debuting at the 2026 American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Annual Session, this innovation represents a significant advancement in clear aligner treatment process efficiency. It helps reduce chair time, enhance durability, and improve patient satisfaction through increased comfort and ease of elastic application.

OrthoFX FXIntegrated Buttons

Unlike traditional bonded buttons or existing "integrated" alternatives, FXIntegrated Buttons are formed as one continuous piece directly from the same proprietary polymer as the aligner (AirFlex™, FXClear™, and FXBright™). This eliminates adhesives, ultrasonic welding, and precision cuts or slits.

Conventional solutions, historically essential for achieving movements beyond what aligners can accomplish alone, require bonding composite or metal buttons to the tooth surface. This often necessitates cutouts in the aligners, which can compromise the aligner's physical integrity. Slits directly cut from the aligner are also commonly used as hooks and are susceptible to deformation under elastic force. Hooks or buttons attached via welding or adhesive to the aligners, while an improvement over traditional bonding, still risk separation.

FXIntegrated Buttons solve these persistent challenges by creating a true one-piece design, virtually eliminating button failure.

"At OrthoFX, we are driven by innovation to eliminate the everyday frustrations clinicians encounter with aligner therapy," said Rick Matty, COO and President of OrthoFX. "Our FXIntegrated Buttons are formed directly from the aligner material as one continuous piece—no bonding, no weak points. This delivers enhanced durability, removes bonding steps, reduces unplanned visits, and gives patients a noticeably more comfortable experience."

Key Advantages of FXIntegrated Buttons

Reduced Chair Time No in-office bonding or debonding required. Virtually eliminates emergency visits due to button failures or aligner deformation, streamlining the entire treatment workflow.

No in-office bonding or debonding required. Virtually eliminates emergency visits due to button failures or aligner deformation, streamlining the entire treatment workflow. Unrestricted Placement & Elastic Versatility Enables complex, multidirectional elastic vectors on labial, lingual, and interproximal surfaces without interfering with ideal tooth attachment placement.

Enables complex, multidirectional elastic vectors on labial, lingual, and interproximal surfaces without interfering with ideal tooth attachment placement. Exceptional Strength & Durability Engineered as an integral, continuous part of the aligner, FXIntegrated Buttons resist breakage and deformation far more effectively than traditional bonded solutions. They are designed to withstand up to 10 lbs of force — approximately 20 times the force of typical extra-heavy elastics (≈ 0.5 lbs / 8 oz).

Engineered as an integral, continuous part of the aligner, FXIntegrated Buttons resist breakage and deformation far more effectively than traditional bonded solutions. They are designed to withstand up to 10 lbs of force — approximately 20 times the force of typical extra-heavy elastics (≈ 0.5 lbs / 8 oz). Enhanced Patient Experience Smooth, seamless design with no added bulk, rough edges, or visible bonded elements. This may result in greater comfort and easier elastic application, with patients reporting higher overall satisfaction.*

"My patients love the switch from traditional bonded buttons to FXIntegrated Buttons," said Dr. Neil Warshawsky, Orthodontist and Director of Orthodontics, UIC Craniofacial Center. "They are far more comfortable, eliminate emergency repair appointments, and give me the freedom to place buttons interproximally while keeping attachments in their optimal positions. It's a genuine improvement in both clinical efficiency and patient experience."

FXIntegrated Buttons will be showcased at the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Annual Session in Orlando, Fla., May 1-3, 2026, booth #713, and will be available for all OrthoFX aligner systems early Summer 2026. For more information, visit orthofx.com/products/fxintegrated-buttons.

About OrthoFX™

OrthoFX™ was established by leading clear aligner executives who were instrumental in advancing and scaling top aligner brands. OrthoFX saw an opportunity to improve treatment process efficiency, predictability, and patient experience by reimagining next-generation aligner polymers, features, software, and services.

The OrthoFX portfolio of products includes FXClear™, featuring stain-resistant material and smooth, scalloped edges for enhanced comfort and fit. FXBright™, a translucent aligner system that gives teeth a naturally whiter and straighter appearance, without the use of whitening gels, from day one of the treatment. At the forefront of OrthoFX's aligners is the AirFlex™ System with the newly available PrecisionFinish™ aligners, designed for effortless compliance, predictability, and detailing.

For more information about how to become an OrthoFX provider, visit www.orthofx.com. Connect on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

*Patient Survey, 2026.

SOURCE OrthoFX