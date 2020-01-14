OrthoGrid Systems Partners with the University of Utah Health, Elevating Patient Care

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoGrid Systems, Inc. , a global medtech leader in the development, innovation, and commercialization of alignment technologies and platforms for orthopedic surgery, is partnering with University of Utah Health, a leading academic health care system, to provide orthopaedic surgeons with the latest technology in surgical precision to reduce hospital readmissions and improve patient outcomes.

University of Utah Health is the Mountain West's only academic health care system, combining excellence in patient care, the latest in medical research, and teaching to provide leading-edge medicine in a caring and personal setting. The system provides care for Utahns and residents of five surrounding states in a referral area encompassing more than 10 percent of the continental U.S.

"At University of Utah Health, we are dedicated to providing optimal care to our patients, which means integrating innovations and tools that allow our surgeons to achieve greater precision and better patient outcomes," said Jeremy M. Gililland, M.D., Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at University of Utah Health, and Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery Salt Lake City VA Medical Center. "OrthoGrid's platforms have gained notoriety across the global healthcare landscape based on its position as an intraoperative solution for surgeons to make better decisions in the Operating Room, which made them a natural choice to partner with."

OrthoGrid's intelligence-guided systems are designed to work within the surgical theater and interface with existing hospital equipment revealing fluoroscopic distortion and enhancing surgical outcomes by providing greater accuracy and proficiency.

"Our technology platforms work for all orthopedic implants in the market, easing the onboarding and integration process for surgeons," said co-founder and CEO of OrthoGrid, Edouard Saget. "Health systems like University of Utah Health, that are dedicated to quality patient care and enhancing the intraoperative experience for surgeons, make these partnerships possible."

About OrthoGrid Systems, Inc.

OrthoGrid Systems is a global medtech leader in intraoperative alignment technologies for orthopedic surgery in North America, Asia and Europe. Its AI-enabled software, PhantomMSK and its multiple applications, works across all orthopedic implants in the market to uniquely correct hidden fluoroscopic distortion, contributing to lower readmissions and costs, and resulting in a higher standard of patient care. OrthoGrid Systems was founded in 2012 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with research facilities located in Strasbourg, France, a growing bio-cluster. For more information, visit www.orthogrid.com .

About University of Utah Health

University of Utah Health is the state's only academic health care system, providing leading-edge and compassionate medicine for a referral area that encompasses 10% of the U.S., including Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and much of Nevada. A hub for health sciences research and education in the region, U of U Health touts a $356 million research enterprise and trains the majority of Utah's physicians and more than 1,250 health care providers each year at its Schools of Medicine and Dentistry and Colleges of Nursing, Pharmacy and Health. With more than 20,000 employees, the system includes 12 community clinics and four hospitals — University Hospital; University Neuropsychiatric Institute; Huntsman Cancer Hospital; and the University Orthopaedic Center. For ten straight years, U of U Health has ranked among the top 10 U.S. academic medical centers in the rigorous Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, including reaching No. 1 in 2010 and 2016.

