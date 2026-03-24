OrthoLazer Expands Exclusive PBM Therapy Portfolio to Support National Growth

WARSAW, Ind., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoLazer today announced the continued expansion of its OrthoLazer® PBM Therapy portfolio, strengthening a standardized, non-invasive care approach across its growing national network of orthopedic wellness centers. The portfolio is supported by the most advanced robotic laser in the world designed exclusively for OrthoLazer, reflecting continued investment in advanced technology to expand clinical offerings and support long-term growth.

OrthoLazer PBM Therapy is an exclusive photobiomodulation solution designed to deliver consistent, non-invasive musculoskeletal care across OrthoLazer's national network. The portfolio integrates proprietary technology, evidence-informed protocols, OrthoLazer-certified laser technicians, and orthopedic surgeon advisory board leadership to support reliable care delivery at every location.

"By continuing to advance our exclusive PBM Therapy portfolio, we are strengthening a care model that differentiates Your Orthopedic Wellness Center locations and supports long-term growth," said Kenny Hancock, CEO of OrthoLazer.

Strengthening a differentiated, scalable care solution

OrthoLazer's PBM Therapy portfolio harnesses the healing power of light to reduce pain and inflammation, improve mobility, and support recovery without drugs, injections, or downtime. Its ongoing advancement reflects a disciplined approach to innovation focused on clinical rigor, standardized protocols, and comprehensive training.

"Technology only matters if it improves the standard of care," said Dr. Scott Sigman, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of OrthoLazer. "As OrthoLazer grows, a unified PBM Therapy approach allows each location to deliver the same high-quality patient experience in every market."

Across its national network, OrthoLazer locations are built around an exclusive PBM Therapy approach available only through OrthoLazer, one-on-one care delivered by certified laser technicians, and personalized treatment protocols guided by orthopedic surgeon advisory board oversight.

Supporting growth across current and future locations

The PBM Therapy portfolio will be standard across all newly opening Your Orthopedic Wellness Center locations, while existing centers may adopt advancements as part of their ongoing clinical evolution. This approach allows OrthoLazer to maintain consistency in care delivery while supporting national expansion.

"By continuing to strengthen our exclusive PBM Therapy portfolio, we are ensuring that each location is equipped to deliver consistent care and meaningful differentiation as the network grows," said Rod Mayer, President of OrthoLazer.

A scalable technology strategy

The continued advancement of OrthoLazer PBM Therapy reflects the company's commitment to aligning exclusive technology with standardized care delivery as demand for non-invasive orthopedic solutions continues to grow.

About OrthoLazer

OrthoLazer, Your Orthopedic Wellness Center, is a growing national network of laser therapy centers delivering safe, personalized pain relief powered by light. Using state-of-the-art, FDA-cleared robotic Class IV lasers, OrthoLazer offers an entirely non-invasive alternative to traditional pain treatments, helping patients reduce inflammation, recover faster, and live more comfortably. Learn more at ortholazer.com.

SOURCE OrthoLazer