OrthoNebraska Selects Health Catalyst Ignite™ to Advance Data-Driven Orthopedic Care

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced a multi-year partnership with OrthoNebraska, a leading provider of orthopedic care headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Through this partnership, OrthoNebraska will leverage Health Catalyst Ignite™, a data and analytics ecosystem supported by best-in-class cross-industry technologies, healthcare-specific data models, self-service tools, and industry expertise in one modern, scalable environment. Ignite will enable OrthoNebraska to fully leverage data to drive improved patient outcomes, boost operational efficiency, and deliver highly personalized patient experiences.

OrthoNebraska's leaders and clinical providers will gain access to Health Catalyst Expert Data Collections™, a robust analytics solution that integrates disparate clinical, financial, and patient experience data sources through a unified healthcare data model. The resulting single access point to all mapped healthcare data provides a comprehensive understanding of key performance indicators, equipping OrthoNebraska with insights to make more informed, data-driven decisions. With self-service data capabilities and enhanced analytics transparency, Ignite's platform will support OrthoNebraska in delivering world-class clinical care and an exceptional patient experience.

"In partnership with Health Catalyst, OrthoNebraska has the unique ability to simplify and personalize the musculoskeletal healthcare experience by capturing and sharing near real-time information with our highly specialized teams in every care setting," said Levi Scheppers, CEO of OrthoNebraska. "This allows us to consistently exceed expectations and generate the best possible outcomes for our patients."

Health Catalyst will also provide ongoing operational support, including data source configuration, data governance, and security administration, ensuring that OrthoNebraska maximizes the platform's capabilities for long-term success.

"We are excited to announce this new partnership with OrthoNebraska and to support them in their mission to provide a clear path to healing for their patients by helping advance orthopedic care through data-driven insights," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "Reliable, integrated data is essential for any organization committed to enhancing patient outcomes and operational performance. Our Ignite platform offers a scalable, long-term solution, purpose-built for healthcare, that OrthoNebraska leadership can leverage to achieve their goals for delivering exceptional, personalized patient care."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst (Nasdaq: HCAT) is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services that ignite smarter healthcare, lighting the path to measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvement. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide rely on Health Catalyst's offerings, including our cloud-based technology ecosystem Health Catalyst Ignite™, AI-enabled data and analytics solutions, and expert services to drive meaningful outcomes across hundreds of millions of patient records. Powered by high-value data, standardized measures and registries, and deep healthcare domain expertise, Ignite helps organizations transform complex information into actionable insights. Backed by a multi-decade mission and a proven track record of delivering billions of dollars in measurable results, Health Catalyst continues to serve as the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement and innovation.



About OrthoNebraska

OrthoNebraska is the area's largest, leading orthopedic and musculoskeletal provider, with locations in eastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa. OrthoNebraska combines the strength of two long-trusted organizations: OrthoWest and Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital to create inspired healthcare experiences and life-enhancing outcomes. OrthoNebraska's comprehensive care includes both surgical and non-surgical intervention, supported by a range of sub-specialized providers. OrthoNebraska makes world-class orthopedic care more accessible and more personalized through a dynamic network of clinics, emergency and orthopedic urgent care services, & outreach,

Services include Emergency Room, Imaging, Joint Replacement, Non-Surgical Treatment, Orthopedic Urgent Care, Pain Management, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Sports Medicine, Sport Performance & Adult Fitness, Spine Care, Podiatry, Surgery, & Workers' Compensation.

