Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon, Dr. Mark McFarland, performs the first Lumbar Fusion on the Peninsula using the Medacta My Spine® Patient Specific Navigation System

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mark W. McFarland performed the first outpatient lumbar fusion on the Peninsula using the Medacta MySpine® patient-specific navigation system. The outpatient surgery on the L4-S1 was performed on a 42-year-old female at Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, Va.

"I'm delighted to bring this cutting-edge technology for patient-specific pre-operative spine navigation to the Peninsula," said Mark W. McFarland, spine surgeon at Orthopaedic and Spine Center. "Using a CT scan of their lumbar spine, my patients get a strategically planned spine surgery customized to their specific anatomy, which reduces their surgical and radiation exposure while helping to maximize surgical accuracy. The procedure is tissue and muscle-sparing and allows for smaller incisions, less blood loss, faster recovery, and uncompromised fusion rates, all of which are extremely beneficial for my patients."

About Mark W. McFarland, DO

Dr. Mark McFarland has been a part of Orthopaedic & Spine Center since 2005 and is a fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopaedic surgeon who focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of injuries and conditions of the spine as well as regenerative medicine for the spine and joints. Dr. McFarland is a recognized innovator and pioneer in the field of orthopaedic surgery and is noted for multiple surgical firsts in spine, joint replacement, and regenerative medicine.

About Orthopaedic & Spine Center

Orthopaedic & Spine Center (OSC) is staffed by outstanding medical professionals who strive to provide the very best orthopaedic and interventional pain management care available anywhere. Our Center includes a comfortable, state-of-the-art medical facility, pleasant and well-trained personnel, physicians trained in the most advanced orthopaedic treatments, interventional pain management procedures, regenerative medicine, using stem cell, and platelet therapies and a dedication to patient care.

