Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market from Health Care Equipment Industry to register a growth of USD 901.59 Mn - Technavio

Aug 18, 2022, 08:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market, operating under the health care industry. The latest report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 901.59 million, at a CAGR of 15.61% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3D Systems Corp., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Medtronic Plc, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and The ExOne Company are among some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.
Based on geographic segmentation, Over 38% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the orthopedic implant category led the growth under the application segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size. Buy Sample Report.
- Application
- Orthopedic Implants
- Surgical Planning
- Surgical Instruments
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The orthopedic 3D printing devices market report covers the following areas:
- Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Size
- Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Trends
- Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the technological advances and their use in the 3D printing of orthopedic devices as one of the prime reasons driving the Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist orthopedic 3D printing devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the orthopedic 3D printing devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the orthopedic 3D printing devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the orthopedic 3D printing devices market, vendors
|
Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.61%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 901.59 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Japan, China, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
3D Systems Corp., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Medtronic Plc, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and The ExOne Company
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare Equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Orthopedic implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Orthopedic implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Orthopedic implants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Surgical planning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Surgical planning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Surgical planning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Surgical instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Surgical instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Surgical instruments - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
