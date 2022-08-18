Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market from Health Care Equipment Industry to register a growth of USD 901.59 Mn - Technavio

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3D Systems Corp., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Medtronic Plc, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and The ExOne Company are among some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, Over 38% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the orthopedic implant category led the growth under the application segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size. Buy Sample Report.

Application

Orthopedic Implants



Surgical Planning



Surgical Instruments

Geographic

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The orthopedic 3D printing devices market report covers the following areas:

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Size

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Trends

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the technological advances and their use in the 3D printing of orthopedic devices as one of the prime reasons driving the Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist orthopedic 3D printing devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the orthopedic 3D printing devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the orthopedic 3D printing devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the orthopedic 3D printing devices market, vendors

Related Reports

Patch-based Wound Healing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The patch-based wound healing market share is expected to increase by USD 329.13 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Bioprocess Technology Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The bioprocess technology market share is expected to increase to USD 55.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.27%.

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.61% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 901.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Medtronic Plc, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and The ExOne Company Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare Equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Orthopedic implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Orthopedic implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Orthopedic implants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Surgical planning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Surgical planning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Surgical planning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Surgical instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Surgical instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Surgical instruments - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio