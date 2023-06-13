Orthopedic Care Partners Announces Affiliation with American Spine & Orthopaedic Institute

Transaction Expands OCP's National Platform, Adding a Specialty in Complex Adult and Pediatric Spine Pathology

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP), a leading orthopedic practice management platform, today announced a strategic affiliation with the American Spine & Orthopaedic Institute (ASOI), a renowned practice specializing in complex adult and pediatric spine pathology, based in Orlando, FL.

Founded by James Manzanares, MD, ASOI has garnered a strong reputation for addressing a broad spectrum of spine-related issues, from traumatic to nontraumatic conditions, using both conventional and minimally invasive techniques. Dr. Manzanares and his team are recognized for their three primary areas of expertise: minimally invasive spinal surgery, advanced spine reconstruction, and sports-related injury.

Dr. Manzanares completed his medical school and residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, before undergoing advanced training in pediatric orthopedics at the Nemours Children's Clinic. He then completed an advanced spine reconstruction fellowship at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. In addition to his medical career, Dr. Manzanares served in the US Armed Forces. He completed two combat tours in Iraq and later served in Egypt and Germany.

ASOI's founding philosophy is that the patient always comes first – a commitment upheld by Dr. Manzanares and all ASOI staff, aligning perfectly with OCP's own patient-centric approach.

Rich Gilbert, MD, CEO of OCP, stated, "We are excited to welcome Dr. Manzanares and his exceptional team at ASOI to our national platform. Their unique specialty in complex adult and pediatric spine pathology extends our current offerings, ensuring we can provide the highest standard of care to a wider range of orthopedic conditions. This affiliation fits perfectly with our strategy of partnering with market-leading practices that offer exceptional and comprehensive care."

Dr. Manzanares added, "Our affiliation with OCP will enhance our mission of providing world-class spinal and orthopaedic care to our patients in central Florida. We look forward to leveraging the resources and network of OCP to further optimize patient outcomes, maintain our focus on minimally invasive techniques, and continue to place patients at the heart of all we do."

About Orthopedic Care Partners: Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP) is the leading partner for high-performing, quality, and patient-focused orthopedic surgery practices. OCP provides a full spectrum of services and enhanced resources to help its family of practices thrive and grow while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.ocpmgmt.com.

About American Spine & Orthopaedic Institute: The American Spine & Orthopaedic Institute, based in Orlando, Florida, is a leading practice specializing in complex adult and pediatric spine pathology. Founded by James Manzanares, MD, the practice prioritizes patient-centric care, using both conventional and minimally invasive techniques to address a broad spectrum of spine-related issues. To learn more, visit www.flspinalsurgeon.com. 

