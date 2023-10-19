Orthopedic Care Partners Announces Affiliation with Leading St. Louis Orthopedic Surgeon, George A. Paletta, MD, Sports Medicine Expert, Steven D. Stahle, MD and the Formation of Performance Sports Medicine Institute

Orthopedic Care Partners

19 Oct, 2023, 05:00 ET

Transaction Enhances OCP's Expertise in Sports Medicine and Expands Its Presence in Missouri

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP), an orthopedic practice management platform comprised of The Orthopaedic Institute, The Steadman Clinic, Motion Orthopaedics, Tucson Orthopaedic Institute and other leading affiliated practices, today announced a strategic affiliation with George A. Paletta, Jr., MD, Steven D. Stahle, MD, and the formation of the Performance Sports Medicine Institute in Missouri.

Dr. George Paletta, a nationally recognized orthopedic surgeon and premier sports medicine specialist in Missouri, serves as the head orthopedic surgeon for the St. Louis Cardinals. He is an expert in shoulder and elbow surgery, knee ligament reconstruction, and one of the country's leading authorities on ulnar collateral ligament repair and reconstruction. Dr. Paletta has joined forces with OCP to establish Performance Sports Medicine Institute, which aims to provide world-class orthopedic and sports medicine care for athletes of all levels.

Dr. Stahle joins Performance Sports Medicine Institute after spending over 20 years as the sole partner and physician at US Center for Sports Medicine Kirkwood Diagnostics in St. Louis, MO. With a focus in primary care sports medicine, Dr. Stahle is the first St. Louis physician trained in the use of the FAST procedure in treating serious soft tissue tendon injuries and ran the only clinic in St. Louis solely dedicated to the procedure. He is also considered a regional pioneering expert on using Platelet Rich Plasma and biologics to treat soft tissue injuries and arthritic conditions and is one of the country's leading experts in using nonsurgical therapy to treat knee arthritis pain.

Rich Gilbert, MD, CEO of OCP, expressed his excitement about the new partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Paletta and Dr. Stahle and their best-in-class teams at Performance Sports Medicine Institute to our growing orthopedic platform. Their exceptional expertise in sports medicine will significantly enhance our ability to provide world-class care to patients across our expanding network."

With the addition of Dr. Paletta, Dr. Stahle and the Performance Sports Medicine Institute, OCP continues to strengthen its position as one of the largest orthopedic platforms of top-tier orthopedic practices in the US, now boasting over 125 physicians.

About Orthopedic Care Partners: Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP) is the leading partner for high-performing, quality, and patient-focused orthopedic surgery practices. OCP provides a full spectrum of services and enhanced resources to help its family of practices thrive and grow while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.ocpmgmt.com.

