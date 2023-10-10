Orthopedic Care Partners Announces Strategic Affiliation with Orthopaedics of Brevard

News provided by

Orthopedic Care Partners

10 Oct, 2023, 05:00 ET

Transaction Marks OCP's 20th Practice Affiliation and Expands Their Expertise in Orthopedic Surgery, Hand Surgery, and Pediatric Orthopedics

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP), a leading orthopedic practice management platform, today announced its strategic affiliation with Orthopaedics of Brevard, a renowned orthopedic practice based in Rockledge, FL. This new partnership not only underscores OCP's commitment to expanding its network of top-tier orthopedic specialists across the nation but also celebrates a significant milestone as OCP's 20th practice affiliation.

Continue Reading

Orthopaedics of Brevard has been a pillar of orthopedic excellence in Rockledge for over 20 years. The practice is known for its personalized and expert care, offering the latest non-surgical and surgical treatment options for a wide range of orthopedic injuries and conditions. Led by Lawrence G. Robinson, MD, and Brian S. Ziegler, MD, the practice specializes in orthopedic surgery, hand surgery, and pediatric orthopedics.

Rich Gilbert, MD, CEO of OCP, remarked, "We are honored to welcome Orthopaedics of Brevard to our growing network. Dr. Robinson and Dr. Ziegler bring a wealth of expertise and a legacy of excellence that perfectly aligns with OCP's mission. This affiliation further strengthens our commitment to providing the highest standard of orthopedic care."

Dr. Robinson, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon fellowship-trained in Pediatric Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery, stated, "Joining OCP is a significant milestone for our practice. This partnership allows us to tap into a broader network of resources and expertise, ensuring that our patients continue to receive the best care possible."

Dr. Ziegler, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Hand Surgery, added, "We are excited about the future prospects this affiliation brings. Collaborating with OCP enables us to further our dedication to advancing orthopedic medicine and offering state-of-the-art treatments to our community."

About Orthopedic Care Partners: Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP) is the leading partner for high-performing, quality, and patient-focused orthopedic surgery practices. OCP provides a full spectrum of services and enhanced resources to help its family of practices thrive and grow while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.ocpmgmt.com.

About Orthopaedics of Brevard: Orthopaedics of Brevard is a distinguished orthopedic practice based in Rockledge, FL. With a legacy spanning over 20 years, the practice is led by Dr. Lawrence G. Robinson and Dr. Brian S. Ziegler, specializing in orthopedic surgery, hand surgery, and pediatric orthopedics. Committed to providing personalized and expert care, Orthopaedics of Brevard remains at the forefront of orthopedic medicine in the region. To learn more, visit www.orthoofbrevard.com.

Contact:

Grady Wilson
Chief Development Officer, Orthopedic Care Partners
[email protected] 

SOURCE Orthopedic Care Partners

Also from this source

Orthopedic Care Partners Announces Strategic Affiliation with Dr. Erol Yoldas, a Leading Orthopedic Sports Medicine Specialist

Orthopedic Care Partners Announces Strategic Affiliation with Dr. Erol Yoldas, a Leading Orthopedic Sports Medicine Specialist

Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP), a leading orthopedic practice management platform, today announced a strategic affiliation with Dr. Erol Yoldas, one...
Orthopedic Care Partners Announces Affiliation with Renowned Surgeon, Nathan Mall, MD, CIME

Orthopedic Care Partners Announces Affiliation with Renowned Surgeon, Nathan Mall, MD, CIME

Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP), a leading orthopedic practice management platform, today announced a strategic affiliation with Nathan Mall, MD,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.