Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Global Market Report 2023: Myriad Benefits of Minimally Invasive Techniques for Joint Replacements Drive Adoption

Mar 14, 2023, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Market to Reach $28.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants estimated at US$18.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Knee Prosthesis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hip Prosthesis segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
- Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC
- Amplitude Surgical
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baumer S.A
- ConforMIS, Inc.
- Corin Group PLC
- DePuy Synthes Companies
- DJO Global, Inc.
- Exactech, Inc.
- Extremity Medical, LLC
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Medacta International
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corporation
- Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants: Reconstructive Devices for the Joint Pain Epidemiology
- Recent Market Activity
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Key Market Growth Inhibitors
- Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders: Foundation for Market Growth
- Osteoporosis and Other Bone Related Health Concerns: Fast Facts
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
- Asia-Pacific Continues to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
- Knee Prosthesis Garners a Larger Pie in the Global Orthopedic Implants Market
- Shoulder Prosthesis: The Fastest Growing Product Segment
- Hip Prosthesis to Register Moderate Growth
- Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Promising Growth in Demand
- Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Bone and Joint Related Diseases and Disorders Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
- Advanced Materials & Technologies: Spearheading Growth
- Newer Technologies Find Increasing Acceptance
- Myriad Benefits of Minimally Invasive Techniques for Joint Replacements Drive Market Adoption
- Growing Prominence of Trabecular Metal Technology Benefit Market Prospects
- Trend towards Higher-Priced Implants Augurs Well for Market Expansion
- Robotic-Assisted Surgery Facilitate Easier and Safe Hip and Knee Replacements
- Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
- Increasing Cases of Trauma Underpins Market Growth
- Risks of Total Hip Replacement on a Decline
- Osteoporosis & Arthritis Risk among the Expanding Diabetics Population Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth
- Facts & Statistics on the Rising Obesity Levels: Important Opportunity Indicators
- Growing Number of Revision Orthopedic Surgeries
- Cost Containment Issues
- Rising Production Cost: A Key Challenge
- Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
- China and India Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
- Rural Populations in Low-Income & Developing Countries: Huge Untapped Market Potential
- Steadily Increasing Healthcare Spending in Developing Countries: Opportunities in Store
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Longer Life Expectancy
- Burgeoning Middle Class
- Rising Disposable Incomes
- Advancements in Stemless Shoulder Arthroplasty
- OrthAlign Develops OrthAlign Plus for Direct Anterior THR
- Cytex Therapeutics Grows Cartilage in Lab for Arthritis Patients
- Novel Implant Designs for Ankle Replacement Surgeries
- PEEK Polymer: A Major Material Advancement in Implants
- Reliable Surfaces for Load Bearing: Need of the Hour for Joint Replacement Surgeries
- 3D Printing in Orthopedics
- Novel Techniques for Improving Outcomes of Hip Replacement Surgeries
- Advancements in Total Hip Replacements
- Anterior Approach
- Liner Advancements for Longer-lasting Replacements
- Tracing History of Hip Replacement Advancements
- Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement Surgery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lyae20
